“If they go up to eight floors, I have no more view, I have no more sunsets,” said Stuart Fong, who lives 10 blocks from the proposed development. “I won’t even see the horizons, and I’ve been there for 35 years.”

Many who attended a community meeting were dismayed that although the developer, the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation, shed 17 affordable units from the project at 1234 Great Highway, the building plan was heightened to eight stories, one more than in earlier designs. That would make it the tallest building in the Outer Sunset.

A proposal to increase the height of an already controversial affordable housing development for seniors in the Sunset provoked outrage from some residents Monday, while others were eager to see it built.

With the passage of Proposition K in November, which will close the Great Highway as soon as this spring, concerns over the project have been turbocharged. Attendees of the meeting at the Sunset Recreation Center complained that the building would strain infrastructure, hinder traffic and parking, obstruct ocean views, and potentially jeopardize safety by including housing for seniors who used to be homeless.

All 199 units in the proposed redevelopment of a Motel 6 site would be offered for below market rate and only for seniors; half are to be set aside for formerly homeless people. There would also be an adult daycare center on the site. But the project has become a point of contention for those who oppose development on San Francisco’s west side.

Lisa Arjes, a Sunset homeowner who is working to recall Supervisor Joel Engardio because of his support for Prop. K, worries the project will open the floodgates for bulky apartment buildings in the Sunset.

“Once you have one eight-story, it’s like, ‘Oh, well, the neighborhood already has one, so let’s do another eight-story,” said Arjes. “I’m in favor of affordable housing, but I don’t think we have a housing supply issue, we have an affordability issue.”

Engardio, who was present at the meeting, is a supporter of the project, saying that it will bring much-needed housing to some of San Francisco’s most vulnerable residents.

“We need this housing and it was heartening to see a group of seniors who want to live there show up to express their support,” he said in an email to The Standard. “This project is supported by the Sunset Chinese Cultural District and many of the seniors who want to live there are Chinese-speaking.”