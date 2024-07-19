On a clear day, future residents of 1234 Great Highway will see Golden Gate Park’s canopy to the right and the Pacific Ocean in front.

While plans to build a seven-story apartment building at the site, currently occupied by Motel 6, are in the early stages, the affordable housing project is drawing the ire of neighbors who take issue with everything from its proposed height to the inclusion of formerly homeless residents.

Nancy Federico, 77, has lived at her apartment on La Playa Street, behind the motel, for 43 years and has an ocean view. When the building goes up, she won’t be able to see the ocean anymore.