If the new plans are approved, the building will be a whopping 69,900 square feet and will include 23 one-bedroom units, 16 two-bedrooms, six three-bedrooms and one studio apartment. It will have 28 underground parking spaces, 50 bicycle spaces and an accessible roof.

The owner purchased the property in 2014; plans for a four-story, 12-unit apartment complex were later approved. But little progress was made.

The owner of 3601 Lawton St., where building has been stalled for nearly a decade, filed new plans with the city Monday to increase the project from four to eight stories. The site is currently a gas station and auto repair shop at the corner of 42nd Avenue that’s blocks from Ocean Beach and surrounded by mostly two-story homes.

A planned Outer Sunset apartment complex has doubled in height — and if built, it will be the tallest building in a sleepy neighborhood known for avenues of single-family homes.

Residents of the neighborhood were unconvinced when The Standard visited on Tuesday.

“I don’t believe it’s going to go up until it goes up,” said Abraham Lee, who lives across the street from the site.

Frank Zhang, who also lives across the street, had a strong opinion: “I don’t like it,” he said, standing outside his house.

Westside resident Michael Nohr worried about the closure of the gas station.

“I’m actually fine with that kind of building — that kind of height,” Nohr, a member of Sunset United Neighbors, told The Standard by phone. “Here’s where my issue comes in. There’s only three or four gas stations left [in the Outer Sunset], and this is gonna be one of the last ones taken away. The city wants to push everyone into bikes, but the reality is a lot of people need their car to get to work.”