The glacial pace and headache-inducing maze that has long defined housing permitting in San Francisco may be nearing its end after the city failed to meet its state-mandated development goals and a new state law kicked in Friday.

Senate Bill 423, which was authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener and clears the way for housing projects to sail through the city’s approval bureaucracy, is projected to reduce the time it takes for a permit to be granted from around two years—the longest in the state—to just six months, officials said Monday.

“No discretionary hearings, no CEQA lawsuits, none of the politics at the Board of Supervisors, you just get your damn permit,” said Sen. Wiener at a press conference on Monday at the Planning Department’s headquarters. “Period.”

The city is now under the thumb of SB 423 after it didn’t reach its yearly benchmark of eventually reaching 82,000 new units by 2031. San Francisco is on a much tighter leash than other cities after Wiener added an amendment to the bill that subjects it to yearly reviews of its housing goals. Other cities get a check-up halfway through the eight-year housing cycle under the Regional Housing Needs Assessment, or RHNA.