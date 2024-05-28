San Mateo lists several sites like Bridgepointe that are still actively utilized by commercial tenants as critical parts of its latest housing element—a blueprint detailing how it will achieve its state-mandated housing goals. But despite skepticism from critics that those sites will transform into housing, elected officials voted last week to adopt the plan anyway.

Yet, the city claims that most of the outdoor mall’s 12-acre parking lot could be redeveloped into hundreds of apartments over the next seven years.

With its proximity to major freeways and an expanding roster of restaurants and brand-name stores, San Mateo’s Bridgepointe Shopping Center isn’t likely to go anywhere anytime soon.

Previously, state officials have used the threat of yanking local control of development to force cities to submit their housing plans on time. Now, YIMBYs are arguing that it's time to take accountability one step further and ensure the devised plans can feasibly lead to new homes. If the state can’t enforce follow-through—the thinking goes—then maybe the courts can.

This lawsuit —and similar actions taken across California—have opened a new legal front in the state’s increasingly contentious housing war .

“Cities should not claim that sites are available for housing unless they actually have the evidence to back it up,” said Tom Mayhew of Farella Braun + Martel, an attorney for the plaintiffs, the San Francisco-based Housing Action Coalition (HAC).

Their celebration was short-lived. Less than 24 hours later, the city was sued in the San Mateo County Superior Court by a pro-housing activist group that accused San Mateo of skirting its duty to produce housing by forecasting construction in places that are not viable.

Style over substance

In Santa Clara—which has a similar population to San Mateo—he found a list of parcels the city insisted new housing could be developed on. After investigating further, he discovered many were occupied by existing fire stations, shopping plazas and data centers, meaning they wouldn’t likely be redeveloped within the mandated period.

Fresh off working on an intense death row case in 2018, Mayhew turned his attention to the homelessness crisis and why so many Bay Area cities routinely fall short of their stated housing production goals.

Mayhew approached HAC about taking this intensive lot-by-lot study to Bay Area cities as they started developing their upcoming plans, generally set to run between 2023 and 2031. Over the past two years, he has collaborated with the advocacy group to use evidence such as lease agreements, news coverage and deeds to persuade local governments to reconsider unrealistic housing sites.

“One of the first things you do before a lawsuit is you have to give them a chance to do the right thing,” Mayhew said.

Some Bay Area cities were more amenable than others during this process, according to Mayhew. In Santa Clara, city leaders considered the group’s comments in developing its current housing element.

However, Mayhew said his team met fierce opposition in San Mateo. The city rejected their findings and pressed ahead with the suspect sites, which it said could accommodate a portion of the 7,015 new homes it needs to make way for by 2031.

“I think they just wanted to barrel ahead and get state approval in hopes that it could protect them from the builder’s remedy,” Mayhew said, referring to a clause in state law that allows developers to circumvent local zoning laws where jurisdictions do not have an approved housing element.