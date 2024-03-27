YIMBYs on their heels as race for mayor heats up

“All politics and no policy,” Supervisor Rafael Mandelman described the situation during Tuesday’s meeting—a surprising barb thrown at the mayor. “The area actually at issue here is tiny.”

The supervisors who supported the expected mayoral candidate in his housing bill—and struck down an earlier veto from Mayor London Breed—included those who are not even staunch allies of Peskin.

On Tuesday, seven supervisors stood behind Board President Aaron Peskin and his legislation that seeks to preserve a handful of blocks in Telegraph Hill, an area home to some buildings dating back to the Gold Rush era.

You guessed it: Housing. And, for now, the people clamoring to build more of it are on the back foot.

After a March primary election that was dominated by public safety , the upcoming mayoral contest appears to be quickly pivoting to another issue San Franciscans often disagree on.

It also marked a setback for YIMBYs, who have racked up considerable political wins in recent years but are now facing more resistance—even from some lawmakers in the city’s moderate camp.

The moment was a defeat for Breed, who promised in her State of the City speech this month that she would block any legislation that crossed her desk she deemed as “anti-housing.” For Breed, the veto may go down as a political gamble that offers Peskin—or another progressive challenger in the mayoral race—a leg up this November.

What happened?

At the end of February, the board approved Peskin’s housing legislation in an 8-3 vote, with Supervisors Joel Engardio, Myrna Melgar and Matt Dorsey dissenting.

The legislation comes after Peskin and Breed last summer teamed up to encourage housing development in the northeastern corner of the city through the streamlining of office space to residential conversions.

However, Peskin says state law would have allowed for extra-large residential towers to bulldoze areas he considers vital to the city’s past: the Jackson Square and Northeast Waterfront historic districts. His efforts come after a spate of moves that have angered his critics, including being the sole vote in favor of blocking a redevelopment project in Pacific Heights in February.

“Housing will get built, developers will still make sizable profits, but the reality is that they won’t be able to destroy the very things that make San Francisco so special. Today good planning won out over bad politics,” Peskin wrote in a statement after Tuesday’s vote.

Peskin's critics see his recent housing moves as an effort to appeal to a still-sizable constituency in San Francisco: preservation-minded residents who feel that denser housing taxes infrastructure and tarnishes neighborhood character, even if they agree with moderates on issues like public safety.

“There’s a piece of the moderate coalition that’s at stake here,” said longtime San Francisco political consultant Jim Ross. “Which are homeowners.”