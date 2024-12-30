Following the swearing-in ceremony Jan. 8 at City Hall, the inauguration festivities will continue in Chinatown with a special night market and outdoor concert, and Lurie will be feted at a banquet at the Far East Cafe, organized by Asian American community groups. The new mayor is expected to attend the banquet and deliver remarks.

The night market will be hosted by the inaugural committee, which has been raising funds from private donors since the election, and will feature around 20 vendors on two blocks of Grant Avenue, according to sources familiar with the plan. Unlike the Chinatown Night Market held the second Friday of each month, this special Wednesday event will include live music.