Last year, BeChinatown launched this event during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, drawing thousands of visitors to the historic neighborhood.

The Chinatown night market will return first—starting March 8, it’s scheduled for every second Friday of the month till November. Held on the iconic Grant Avenue under the festive lanterns, the event, organized by the nonprofit BeChinatown, will offer traditional Chinese foods along with activities.

Multiple night markets are set to take place across San Francisco this year, building on the momentum from last year’s popular events, which attracted massive crowds.

Sunset’s event will likely have on-site cooking, while Chinatown’s market has only pre-packaged food.

“We want to focus on food,” Engardio said. “We want the attendees to have the experience just like when you go to the night market in Taipei.”

Engardio said the city is in the process of selecting vendors and proposals to host the night market, and he’s expecting three separate night market events throughout the second half of the year, possibly on Irving and Noriega streets.

Another major night market series, the Sunset Night Market, is expected to return in June or July, according to Supervisor Joel Engardio, who represents the district and led last year's highly successful event .

The Indian-themed dance party, the Bhangra and Beats Night Market—also a smash hit last year with over 10,000 participants—will come back on May 10, with three other events scheduled in July, September and November. The event, part of an effort to breathe life into downtown, will cover three blocks around Battery and Clay streets in the Financial District and will provide a space for family-friendly activities, food, retail and music.

Other night events planned for this year include the First Thursday Art Walk and the Undiscovered SF Filipino block party in SoMa.

The city is funding some of the night markets, including the Sunset Night Market and the Bhang and Beats Night Market.