Both mayoral candidates have made public safety and cracking down on crime their top talking points. And there’s no audience they want to hear it more than the large and influential Asian and Chinese American community, which makes up 37% and 22% of the city’s population, respectively.

Citing the “rise in anti-Asian hate in San Francisco” during the pandemic, Breed promised her office’s full attention: “There is more that needs to be done.”

Hours later, at a waterfront Chinese restaurant not far away from Chinatown, Mayor London Breed showed up to celebrate the Lunar New Year. At the event, which was hosted by the political nonprofit Chinese American Voter Education Committee, Breed’s speech centered on public safety, too.

“They're not feeling safe,” Lurie said. “Safety is the No. 1 priority for me in this election. Gotta keep people safe.”

On a warm Friday afternoon in Chinatown, Daniel Lurie was running from boba shop to printing company to wonton noodle restaurant, introducing himself to the community. Lurie, a political newcomer who’s running for mayor of San Francisco, heard a similar message from the neighborhood’s merchants over and over again.

The community is listening, but so far at least, it remains undecided, especially with no major Chinese American political figure in the race. And so Lurie, Breed and other mayoral candidates are doing what they can to fill the vacuum, bending over backward—at times awkwardly—to make their case.

Asian Votes 'Are Up for Grabs'

Though cautioning that the community is not monolithic, Lee believes that Asian American voting patterns overall are still very racially focused. “When Asian Americans run for office, more Asian Americans register, more Asian Americans vote,” he said.

Lee is running for state assembly against Supervisor Catherine Stefani, a white candidate in a heavily Asian American district, and representation is one of his campaign strategies.

Since there are no major Asian American candidates running for mayor yet, he said, “Asian American votes are up for grabs.”

“That's why you see so many candidates seeking the Asian vote,” said David Lee, the executive director of the Chinese American Voters Education Committee. “ They want their names in Chinese . They want to appeal to Chinese voters in their own language, in Chinese-language newspapers and television.”

But a lot has happened since then. With a national media frenzy depicting San Francisco as lawless and dysfunctional, Breed’s popularity has plummeted , and other candidates are looking to peel off her base of Asian American supporters.

In 2018, after the death of Mayor Ed Lee, San Franciscans elected Breed in an ultra-competitive race by a razor-thin margin. Breed, a moderate Democrat, received the highest support from Asian voters , which carried her to the victory line. In 2019, Breed easily won her first full term as no major opponent was running against her.

Ahsha Safaí, a sitting supervisor and another mayoral candidate, sees Asian American voters as the key to his potential victory. He thinks he has the best track record of supporting the Asian American community.

Nine months out from the election, Breed’s supporters appear to have grown concerned about her appeal in the Asian community, and have started to place campaign advertisements in Chinese newspapers. On the Chinese-language Sing Tao Daily, a group called Forward Action SF” financed by former New York City Mayor and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, has been buying advertisements to promote Breed . And its message is loud and clear.

“It's another thing when you're just introducing yourself to the community for the first time,” he said, “or you've been there like the mayor and haven't been able to address or listen to their concerns in an effective way.”

“Being able to show the work that I've done [for the Asian community],” Safaí said, “allows me to then have more credibility than any of the other candidates.”

In an interview, Safaí touted his understanding of the public safety concerns within the Asian community since his early campaign for supervisor in 2015, when many Asian families were being targeted by home invasions and burglaries. He’s now leading a controversial proposition to restore police department staffing . His ordinance in 2023 to ban new cannabis businesses from opening in San Francisco was viewed as a move to appeal to the Chinese American immigrant community.

“Mayor London Breed: Working tirelessly to ensure our community’s safety,” the headline reads, with bullet points showing her accomplishments in pro-police policies and crime crackdowns.

Board of Supervisors president Aaron Peskin, who has represented Chinatown as a supervisor off and on since 2001, said none of the current candidates for mayor has “a real history of involvement” with the Chinese community.

Peskin, with decades of exposure in the Chinese-language press, is one of the best-known non-Asian politicians among local Chinese voters with his long career and familiar-feeling Chinese nickname, 鬍鬚佬—Bearded Guy. Peskin, who is Jewish, said that education, fiscal prudence and public safety are fundamental values for both Jewish and Chinese communities.

As a rumored mayoral candidate who has repeatedly said he won’t run, Peskin said there are many Chinese Americans outside of his district, particularly on the city’s west side, who know him and call him by his Chinese name on the street.

“Many people from the Asian community have been encouraging me [to run for mayor],” Peskin said. “If I was running for mayor, I should have started about six months ago.”

For his part, Lurie is playing up his status as a political outsider while campaigning in the Chinese community. Most people either do not know him yet or have only heard of him as the rich white man from the Levi’s family.