There was just one pharmacist working in the back, with two clerks staffing the counter.

“Every day it’s like this,” one said. “There’s long lines and only one person working,” another added.

A line of about five disgruntled customers had already formed outside the Walgreens at the corner of Polk Street and Broadway on Russian Hill by the time the store opened on a recent Thursday.

“Staffing and service levels in San Francisco are stronger than they’ve ever been, given the consolidation of stores in this market,” said CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault.

At CVS, the situation appeared somewhat better. During visits to four of the 12 remaining stores, just one appeared to have long wait times. CVS contends that closures have been good for staffing levels at its remaining city stores, as workers were offered positions at open locations.

The Standard visited seven of the remaining 40-plus Walgreens stores in the city at various times over the course of a week and found three to be struggling with long wait times for refills.

Since 2021, Walgreens has shuttered nine stores in San Francisco, initially blaming five of the closures on retail theft — a claim it has since walked back . The chain said Tuesday it would close 1,200 of its nearly 9,000 stores nationwide but did not say where. Since 2022, almost half of the CVS pharmacies in San Francisco have closed.

After buying up prime retail space across San Francisco and out-competing independent pharmacies over the last few decades, big-box pharmacy chains are retrenching their operations — with customers and employees feeling the squeeze.

“I come in and I work a straight eight-hour shift,” he said, declining to provide his name.

As those waiting inside the Broadway Walgreens grew angrier, the lone pharmacist told The Standard he barely had time for a lunch break.

Customers have few alternatives because the big-box chains have long since driven most independent pharmacies out of business, and insurance companies seldom allow refills to be picked up elsewhere.

Walgreens said in most cases, staff were offered positions at different locations. But the combination of fewer Walgreens pharmacies, minimal staffing, and increasing workloads is making life difficult for customers and employees alike. People with serious medical conditions wait days to get prescription refills and sometimes spend up to an hour in line, while pharmacists are expected to fill hundreds of prescriptions per shift.

Bowen’s husband usually goes out to deal with the excruciating wait times on his behalf. But when he can’t, Bowen goes in himself and “plays the cancer card,” holding up his cellphone’s Notes app for the pharmacist to see with the words “I’m in chemotherapy. Please fill my prescriptions” written in large type. The strategy usually works.

“Five days to get a refill can kill someone,” Bowen said in an email. “Especially someone who can’t physically show up and beg to have their Rx refilled, which is often what it takes.”

From the time a doctor approves a refill, it can take up to five days for Bowen to get his prescription, even for drugs paid for out of pocket.

“It’s been one of the hardest parts about this ordeal,” Bowen said.

Cancer patient Jordan Bowen is a regular at Walgreens. He takes around 11 medications and said it’s a nightmare getting refills.

While those in line declined to speak on the record due to privacy concerns, customers have not held back from making their feelings known via Google reviews , labeling the Broadway store “the worst and slowest run pharmacy West of the Mississippi.”

At the Walgreens in the Mission, customers face similar issues. At midday on a Friday, a line of some 15 people snaked in front of the pharmacy.

Anne Norland, a Sacred Heart Cathedral drama teacher, has been getting prescriptions filled at the store since her insurance changed over the summer. She can’t get her meds mailed and thought she’d try coming midday to beat the after-work rush but still found a crowd.

“[It] becomes a whole afternoon event,” Norland said.

Bob Calhoun was exasperated by the wait at the Castro’s Walgreens that afternoon, and most times he visits.

“I’m an old guy; I take a lot of medications,” he said. “It’s just a pain in the ass.”

Calhoun told The Standard that in addition to the waits, he’s frustrated by the pharmacy’s lack of inventory, as he is sometimes told his meds aren’t in stock.

Dr. Kenneth Schell, a retail pharmacy expert, said staffing issues are a knock-on effect of increased workload.