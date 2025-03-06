Yes, the 49ers really could trade Brandon Aiyuk — and more potential roster moves

Aiyuk’s 2024 compensation came primarily via a $23 million signing bonus, but that’s all the 49ers are on the hook for in terms of cap payments — for now. In the event of a trade, this translates to a potential dead money hit of $18.4 million, which is just $7.2 million more expensive than Aiyuk’s existing cap hit. In fact, it’s actually more financially feasible for the 49ers to trade Aiyuk than it was to trade Deebo Samuel, a move that’s set to incur a $31.6 million dead money charge on the team’s 2025 books. (The 49ers have over $50 million in cap space this season, so they’re capable of absorbing both moves.)

Teams don’t normally have a relatively easy out just one season after signing a player to a massive extension. Typically, such a move would cause dead money associated with early guarantees to accelerate and flood the current-year books. But the 49ers built a potential escape hatch into the four-year, $120 million agreement that they struck with Aiyuk last August.

The 49ers are at least open to the idea of trading star receiver Brandon Aiyuk — and, surprisingly, it would be financially feasible for the team to do so. In fact, it could save the team $110 million.

So the window is open through the end of this month. If the 49ers trade Aiyuk before April 1, they will have offloaded all contractual obligations for 2025 and beyond to another team. In that scenario, Aiyuk will have essentially played 2024 for the 49ers on a rental deal worth one year and $24.1 million.

Aiyuk’s second chunk of guaranteed money isn’t scheduled to hit until April 1, when he’s due a $22.9 million bonus. When that hits, it’ll effectively become Aiyuk’s second signing bonus. The option’s cap hit will amortize over five seasons, leaving the 49ers with a much higher potential dead money charge if they move on from Aiyuk. This April 1 date will also see a third bonus, a $24.9 million chunk due in 2026, vest into a full guarantee.

Here's what an acquiring team would inherit of Aiyuk's contract. Bold in salary column is about 50% GTD now, will be nearly 100% GTD by 4/1. Essentially 4 years, $110m — $27.5m APY. 8.3% discount from the 49ers' 4-yr, $120m, $30 APY. Therefore tough to trade but not outrageous pic.twitter.com/Uod7qeHO2r

This is where Aiyuk’s injury — an ACL and MCL tear last October — throws a wrench. Aiyuk didn’t undergo surgery until mid-November, so it’s unclear if he’ll be back in time for Week 1 of 2025. This is vital information for prospective trade suitors and for the 49ers, who’d presumably like to finalize their plan for the receiver position before free agency opens.

What we do know is that Aiyuk, who turns 27 this month, was in high demand last offseason. The New England Patriots were willing to trade for him. The Cleveland Browns were willing to send second- and fourth-round picks and receiver Amari Cooper to the 49ers for Aiyuk during last August’s acrimonious negotiations, before he re-signed with the 49ers and subsequently tore his ACL. Aiyuk vetoed that trade by signaling that he wouldn’t agree to a new contract with the Browns.

But now that he’s under contract through 2028 with the 49ers, Aiyuk no longer has veto power. And at the NFL Combine last week, 49ers general manager Lynch certainly didn’t quash a question regarding the team’s interest in potentially trading Aiyuk.

“That typically happens with really good players,” Lynch said of outside queries regarding Aiyuk. “I remember having similar conversations two years ago. You get calls and you always listen to calls. I think since Kyle and I have been here, we’ve been certainly a top-five, I think No. 2, number two, cash spending team.

“So at some point you have to reset a little bit or at least recalibrate. You can’t just keep pressing the pedal, and I think there’s some good that could come out. We need to get younger. We were the oldest team in football trying to make a run at the deal last year.”

The fact that Lynch turned a question about the 49ers’ interest regarding an Aiyuk trade into thoughts about streamlining spending habits certainly doesn’t seem like an accident. Sure, Aiyuk was quarterback Brock Purdy’s top weapon in 2023. But the acrimony generated through subsequent contract negotiations was a real thing. And if any of it persists, or if the 49ers are just looking to maximize cost efficiency of the receiver room, trades of both Samuel and Aiyuk cannot be ruled out.

It does seem that a price correction might be brewing in the receiver market following years of exploding contract values there. The Buffalo Bills parted ways with their top two wideouts, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, last offseason — and still made it to the AFC Championship Game. The Los Angeles Rams are looking to trade veteran stalwart Cooper Kupp, and Seahawks star DK Metcalf has requested a trade amidst negotiations for a contract extension with Seattle.