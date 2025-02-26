John Lynch: ‘No guarantees’ for 49ers — and that includes Brock Purdy

Lynch opened saying the 49ers have begun negotiations with the quarterback’s camp before clarifying that those discussions remain in their “infancy.”

It was no surprise, then, that both of Lynch’s interview sessions on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine — one at the lectern in front of a larger crowd and one with only local reporters present — were dominated by Purdy talk.

INDIANAPOLIS — For 49ers general manager John Lynch, it’s the offseason of Brock Purdy, the 25-year-old quarterback who’s eligible for a massive contract extension. Every move that Lynch makes and every press gathering that he conducts will be examined through the QB lens.

Purdy remains under contract with the team through 2025 at a rate of just over $5 million, a fraction of the projected value of his new deal. The fact that Lynch dared to mention the possibility of no agreement — as thorny as that’d be for both sides (a Purdy holdout or hold-in could have disastrous consequences for the team) — is a signal that the 49ers are digging in for tough negotiations ahead.

He then continued with a note of caution: “There’s no guarantees — but we’re going to endeavor to get it done.” So, consider that the first piece of public posturing from the 49ers in what’s shaping up to be an intense process.

“We’re already having good discussions,” he said. “They’ve got their thoughts. We’ve got our thoughts. Just gotta try to make it a reality. He’s played really well — and we know that. We have every intention of making him our guy and it’s just about coming to an agreement. The great news with the [NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement] and all that: He’s going to be with us.”

There’s a simple reason behind that. Money is at a premium. The 49ers have ranked near the top of the league in cash spent over the past decade. While they’ve managed to maintain salary-cap solvency in the process, ruthless cost efficiency is now a mandatory part of their formula to keep it that way.

The team already asked established stalwarts Arik Armstead and Kyle Juszczyk to take significant pay cuts last year (only Juszczyk said yes; Armstead was released after he refused). They’re also ready to oblige wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s trade request, with Lynch citing “financial constraints” as one motivation to do so. The 49ers stand to save nearly $17 million by moving on from Samuel, who’s entering the final year of his contract.

“He’s asked for a fresh start and I think we’re going to honor that,” Lynch said. “There’s a lot of love, respect, shared experiences there. It’s difficult to let go of that. But time happens, and if it makes sense for both sides — you at least give it a chance.”

Even those thoughts about Samuel have a strong Purdy-related undercurrent, as it’s clear that the receiver isn’t a stylistic fit with the team’s QB of the present and future. Purdy — who pushes the ball downfield more aggressively than any previous 49ers’ quarterback of this era — pairs better with separators than bulldozers, and Samuel falls into the latter category. That’s the unstated reason why Lynch said a divorce “makes sense.”

But finances trump all in a salary-capped league, and that’s why the 49ers will likely try to drive a hard bargain with Purdy.

“Everything is tied to everything, particularly when you’re talking about a position like the quarterback position and the effect it has on your entire team,” Lynch said. “It can lift your entire team, but it can affect your entire team. We’ll see where that goes. Our intention is to have a really good team around [Purdy] — whatever that entails. But [the precise size and structure of his contract will] have an impact.”

Juszczyk’s future, for one, is again in question. The fullback has been a 49ers fixture since 2017, but Lynch couldn’t guarantee that the 49ers would be able to afford his $4.6 million contract in 2025.

“We’ll see,” Lynch said. “We’re thinking of a lot of things right now. We’re trying to make everything work with some tighter constraints than we’ve had in the past.”

That’s what makes the 2025 NFL Draft, which is coming in two months, particularly important. The Combine is the table-setter for that main event, which serves as the only avenue through which teams can add premium talent on a cost-controlled basis (the NFL’s rookie wage scale dictates preset contracts for all drafted players).

The 49ers sang a similar tune leading up to the 2024 draft, and first-year returns indicate that they picked well. Draftees Ricky Pearsall, Renardo Green, Dominick Puni, and Malik Mustapha all showed true promise as rookies. But Lynch spent much of Wednesday emphasizing that the 49ers’ cramped financial situation means that there’s pressure for an encore.

“We’ve had high cash spend, and at some point you have to recalibrate a bit,” Lynch said. “You can’t just keep pressing the pedal. But I think there’s some good that can come out of it. I think we need to get younger. We were the oldest team in football trying to make a run at it last year.

“I think it’s good to constantly try to get younger — and our draft class last year was a great move towards that. We’ll have four picks in the top 100. We’re excited about adding more youth to the great core of players we already have.”