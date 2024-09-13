David Lombardi

David is a sports reporter at The Standard. Previously, he reported on the 49ers at The Athletic for seven years, offering in-depth analysis of players and examinations of team strategy, as well as features on prominent figures within the 49ers’ sphere. He also publishes widely viewed dispatches on his YouTube channel. David is a Stanford graduate with a master’s in broadcast journalism from Boston University. He previously worked as a football reporter for Scout.com and ESPN. Born and raised in Visalia, Calif., David now splits his time between the Mission and Tennessee.