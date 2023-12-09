Alicia Cocchi is a senior audience engagement editor at The Standard. Previously, she held roles as a senior social media manager and video producer for Wired Magazine and as a live show and video producer at KRON4, where her work earned her three Emmy nominations for editing and producing. She graduated from San Francisco State University with a bachelor’s degree in industrial arts. Alicia spends her time performing with two cover bands and bodyboarding as much as possible. She lives in a West Oakland loft with her boyfriend and two bulldogs, Luna and Maui.