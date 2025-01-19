Skip to main content
The Standard’s farewell to TikTok: A look back at our greatest hits

TikTok might be on its way out, but the memories we created are here to stay. | Source: Animation by Erik Carter
By Alicia Cocchi

For many users, TikTok was more than just an app — it was a cultural force, a digital stage where creativity had no limits and viral moments were the rule, not the exception.

But as the platform fades into the past, albeit less abruptly than previously thought after the company announced Sunday it would restore service for U.S. users, The Standard is taking a moment to look back on what made it so special.

During the pandemic, TikTok became a lifeline, offering connection at a time when isolation was the norm. It gave us quirky family dance routines set to the Weeknd, and a new obsession with baking sourdough bread. These trends helped bridge a gap between strangers, creating a shared experience when the world felt far apart.

The Standard jumped onto TikTok in 2021, turning news stories into viral hits.

Among our best moments: a video explaining how a woman uses AI to fight health insurance denials, an exploration of what happens to unclaimed bodies in the city, and the moment lasers lit up Market Street for Pride Week.

Here’s a look back at our best TikTok moments.

Holden Karau is using AI to fight health insurance denials after facing roughly 40 herself. Her platform, Fight Health Insurance, makes custom appeals easy. | Source: The San Francisco Standard
Hundreds are dying from drug overdoses in San Francisco, and dozens will go unclaimed by a next of kin. This is the final step in their journey. | Source: The San Francisco Standard
A water main break near San Francisco's Union Street shopping district sent water and mud surging, flooding at least one business. | Source: The San Francisco Standard
The Market Street rainbow lasers are back! 🌈 Happy pride 2024! | Source: The San Francisco Standard
Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden meet at APEC 2024 at the Filoli estate, about 25 miles south of San Francisco. | Source: The San Francisco Standard
Have you visited San Francisco’s camera obscura? 📷 | Source: The San Francisco Standard
San Francisco is home to thousands of SROs, or Single Room Occupancy units, originally designed to fit one person. Miyu Yu, her husband, and four children have been living in one SRO in Chinatown for nine years. | Source: The San Francisco Standard
The Sober Lands booth at Outside Lands offers a safe space for people who want to maintain their sobriety while enjoying the music and atmosphere, with support meetings three times a day. | Source: The San Francisco Standard
A gigantic X sign was being taken down atop the headquarters of the social-media company formerly known as Twitter. Residents and the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection complained about bright displays shining into homes and the sign lacking safety permits from the city. | Source: The San Francisco Standard
Skateboarders took the annual Dolores Street Hill Bomb to Church Street, keeping the adrenaline rush alive one block over. | Source: The San Francisco Standard
We love "Full House" as much as the next person, but San Francisco’s appearance in film and television goes much deeper. Here are five other SF homes that have been featured in movies. | Source: The San Francisco Standard
The heavy chains and concrete bollards marking the edge of the seawall at the base of the Golden Gate Bridge were removed in favor of weather-resistant modular guardrails. | Source: The San Francisco Standard
How much money do you need to make to be considered “rich” in San Francisco? We asked six Bay Area residents. | Source: The San Francisco Standard
Ralph Wade, otherwise known as Uncle Ralph or Rah Rah, has lived in a tent on Ellis Street in the Tenderloin for almost a decade. | Source: The San Francisco Standard
World-renowned Chef Martin Yan can cook. He can also chop with precision. | Source: The San Francisco Standard

As with all good things, the time has come to part ways. The Supreme Court  on Friday unanimously upheld a federal law banning TikTok unless it’s sold by its China-based parent.

The platform announced plans to go dark in the U.S. on Sunday. (It will be up to President Donald Trump to enforce the law, so there is hope yet.)

So here’s to the duets, the stitches, and the endless creativity. Here’s to the communities that flourished and the memories that will linger long after the app is gone. Goodbye, TikTok. Thanks for the memories.

Alicia Cocchi can be reached at acocchi@sfstandard.com

