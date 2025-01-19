For many users, TikTok was more than just an app — it was a cultural force, a digital stage where creativity had no limits and viral moments were the rule, not the exception.

But as the platform fades into the past, albeit less abruptly than previously thought after the company announced Sunday it would restore service for U.S. users, The Standard is taking a moment to look back on what made it so special.

During the pandemic, TikTok became a lifeline, offering connection at a time when isolation was the norm. It gave us quirky family dance routines set to the Weeknd, and a new obsession with baking sourdough bread. These trends helped bridge a gap between strangers, creating a shared experience when the world felt far apart.

The Standard jumped onto TikTok in 2021, turning news stories into viral hits.

Among our best moments: a video explaining how a woman uses AI to fight health insurance denials, an exploration of what happens to unclaimed bodies in the city, and the moment lasers lit up Market Street for Pride Week.