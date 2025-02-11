Michal Lev-Ram is a Silicon Valley-based journalist who covers technology, politics, and culture. She spent 15 years at Fortune in various roles, and continues to contribute as editor-at-large. Michal has written and conducted interviews for Esquire, The Free Press, PBS, and other outlets. In 2022, she was the creator, host, and writer of Operation Firewall, a podcast series about a Secret Service cybercrime investigation, which launched on Audible and is now under development as a TV show.





