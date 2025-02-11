She survived Harvey Weinstein. Can she survive the Palo Alto school board?

“I am a Harvey Weinstein Survivor,” Chiu wrote in her repost. “In 1998, Weinstein told me, as he attempted to rape me, that he ‘liked Chinese girls, because they’re discreet.’ In 2025, as an elected official, I spoke up about Asian oppression, and I was suppressed yet again.”

As the board got closer to its decision — voting 3-2 in favor of making ethnic studies a requirement — the room felt like a powder keg. On Jan. 27, Chiu reposted a message from a social media account called Asians Against Wokeness that blasted Reynolds for lecturing Chiu on the word “unsafe.” The account — Chiu says she is not affiliated with it — highlights crimes and injustices committed against Asian Americans and includes racially charged and racist language.

It’s unclear whether Reynolds, who could not be reached for comment, was directly responding to Chiu’s comments. But Chiu took her words personally.

About halfway through the meeting, Chiu commented that the community feedback was making her feel “unsafe.” The district’s executive director of curriculum and instruction, Danaé Reynolds, expressed concern that the word was being misused, suggesting that “uncomfortable” might be more accurate. Reynolds, who is Black, implied that “unsafe” would be more appropriately applied to situations like her husband getting pulled over and not “coming home.”

Throughout the meeting, Chiu asked probing questions about the ethnic studies curriculum. Some of her inquiries were met with jeers from the standing-room-only crowd. At one point, a teacher seemed to deride Chiu’s credentials.

The forum lasted nearly five hours, with students, teachers, and community members speaking passionately in favor of mandating the course at the start of the next school year. A smaller group, most of them speaking virtually, asked the board members to press pause until the district could provide clarity on the curriculum. Among their concerns: that a curriculum that categorizes different people as either “oppressors” or “oppressed” could end up creating more divisions within the student body and broader community. Parents’ public records requests to clarify the curriculum had gone unanswered for months, leading some to question what the board was even voting on.

Chiu, a mother of four who moved to Palo Alto in 2009, was elected to the school board late last year. During her campaign, she and two other candidates promised to suspend a plan for a mandatory ethnic studies course for high school freshmen in the Palo Alto Unified School District. On Jan. 23, just weeks after the three new members started their terms — and three days after President Donald Trump took office, heightening tensions around teaching DEI in schools — the board called a special meeting to hear public input and vote on the matter.

More recently, though, Chiu has found herself at the center of another kind of struggle: a clash over a controversial ethnic studies course in the heart of Silicon Valley. Only this time, she’s being cast as the bad guy.

In 2017, Chiu helped expose Harvey Weinstein, playing a pivotal role in the dawning of a survivors-led campaign against sexual violence. In a groundbreaking New York Times piece that included the stories of several women, Chiu said Weinstein, the former CEO of Hollywood studio Miramax, attempted to rape her when she worked as his assistant in 1998.

In addition to calls for Chiu’s resignation, board president Shana Segal asked the trustees to approve a resolution effectively censuring Chiu and keeping her from taking on committee assignments, saying the move was aimed at restoring “trust in board governance.” On Tuesday evening, the board backed down and did not vote on the resolution after a heated debate, but instead, the trustees changed Chiu’s committee assignments.

On Feb. 4, Chiu issued a statement apologizing for her “poor judgment,” saying she never meant to cause harm and is especially pained by “hate speech directed at other women of color.” But by then, the situation had snowballed.

The backlash against Chiu came fast and furious. Within days, the union representing Palo Alto school administrators called for her resignation, writing that her “continued presence on the board not only undermines the district’s ability to lead effectively but also sets a dangerous precedent that racism and divisive rhetoric will go unchallenged.” Thirteen former Palo Alto school board trustees issued a statement publicly condemning Chiu for her “detrimental, unprofessional, and unacceptable” use of social media.

The message Chiu reposted included Reynolds’ headshot and résumé. Several racist remarks were left in the comments section, targeted at the school administrator. The hate didn’t stop there: Reynolds reportedly received online harassment and death threats as a result of the post. (Chiu, who has also received threats in recent days, later deleted her repost.)

‘Personally persecuted’

A few days before the board was scheduled to decide what to do about Chiu, I met her at her home in Palo Alto. It’s a modest house, by Silicon Valley standards, with several pairs of rainboots scattered outside the front door. Chiu is hyper-aware that all four of her kids’ school principals have signed the letter calling for her resignation. She’s worried that the aftermath of the dispute will create a hostile atmosphere for her children or even threaten their safety. Friends have stepped in to walk her younger kids home from school. (Full disclosure: Two of my children attend Palo Alto public schools, and the oldest participated in a pilot of the ethnic studies course.)

“This has been much harder than MeToo,” Chiu told me. The campaign against sexual violence attracted naysayers and crazies, but it was mostly “unknown keyboard warriors” lobbing ridiculous threats and accusations. “They weren’t people who share a school playground with your children. The personal element of this — I find it really terrifying.”

Chiu comes across as a calm but confident communicator. A British citizen who originally hails from Berkshire, just west of London, she has a soft yet deliberate way of speaking. “It’s hard not to feel personally persecuted,” she said. “There’s very much a concerted effort to discredit me and discredit all of the things I’ve said.”

In the weeks since the board meeting, the campaign against her has expanded beyond reactions to her retweet. One former board trustee asked for proof of Chiu’s credentials with the World Bank, where she works as a consultant. (Chiu says she provided her employment contract.) Chiu has repeatedly said she is in favor of an ethnic studies course and even pointed to one she has taught at UC Berkeley. But this too has been questioned, with opponents pointing out that she is not employed by the university. (She is not a tenured professor but a guest lecturer.)

But even before the school board elections, Chiu experienced what she characterizes as unfair scrutiny and bias. Though around 40% of the student body in Palo Alto public schools is Asian American — the largest ethnic group in the district — “historically, there has not been very much Asian American representation within the school administration and the board,” said Sophia Yang, a recent Palo Alto graduate and Chiu supporter.

During Chiu’s campaign last year, people called her at home from blocked numbers, leaving nasty messages. Someone showed up at a campaign event and told her that Asian parents “can’t be trusted with their own children.”

“I experienced a lot of racism during my campaign,” Chiu said. “Several people said to me, ‘We heard you’re an extremist, that you burn books, that you’re a spy for the Chinese government.’”

Chiu forged on, buoyed by the support of parents who agreed with her opposition to another hot-button issue: “de-laning,” or placing students of different academic levels in courses together. Chiu ran on a platform of “academic acceleration,” the belief that students should have a choice of classes based on both competency and interest.