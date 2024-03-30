I’ve come to think of these episodes as “micro-kindnesses.” Micro-kindnesses are the opposite of microaggressions, like when people ask me what my “real name” is after I introduce myself as Astrid. (Rare, but it happens.) They’re when someone takes that extra step to be thoughtful. It’s no exaggeration to say that gestures like a busy bartender finding a gender-nonspecific greeting mean everything to me, because they tell me the world is getting better.

This endearingly awkward self-correcting was nothing new to me. I’m trans and nonbinary, having made it “Instagram official” during the pandemic after years of private anguish, like a lot of people did. And I could read this bartender’s mind perfectly. Running on what you might call “politeness autopilot,” he took a second look at me and realized, “Hmm, this person may not be a guy.” (It probably didn’t hurt that I was wearing a fluffy pastel sweater and my makeup was as good as I am capable of doing it.) He didn’t have an up-to-date mental glossary of the entire trans spectrum at hand, but his heart picked up where his brain left off.

“Hello, gentlem–, err, hello, friends!” the bartender said, handing us the menus and immediately interrupting himself. “Sorry, I want to be respectful,” he added, falling into a cheerfully frantic mumbling that stopped short of one of those needle-across-the-record apologies that kill the vibe entirely.

Just before Christmas, a gay male friend and I met up in a packed Fillmore District restaurant for cocktails and some snacks at the bar. We hadn’t seen each other in a while, so we were giggly and in high spirits before we even sat down.

Sunday is the International Transgender Day of Visibility, and although I like to think I live that principle—visibility—day in, day out, the reality is that no matter how proud or confident I might be, every day is filled with calculations and negotiations, when to speak up and when to let it go.

It’s not always easy. Take pronouns, for instance. All day, every day, I get “he” and “him” and “hey, man” and “thank you, sir.” Ninety-nine times out of 100, I say nothing. However, owing to the disproportionately large number of gay servers, trans baristas and nonbinary cashiers in the service industries, it’s often other LGBTQ+ people misgendering me and that can be a little maddening. Still, I focus my energy on the opposite. When people take the time to use “they/them,” my heart swells to near-infinite proportions.

Why would something so small matter so much? Well, queer and trans people are grimly used to the awkward pauses, the arched eyebrows and the ambiguous inflections. From the tentative beginning of my gender adventure a little under a decade ago, I tried to accept that society is going to see me how it sees me, as a 5’11” beardo with a baritone voice and big hands and feet.

So I made the decision to assume positive intent in all interactions and always reciprocate with anyone who obviously means well. This isn’t because I possess some bottomless reservoir of serenity. It’s because doing it any other way risks giving in to bitterness—and I refuse to move through life grievance-first, with dimmed exuberance and a curdled spirit. I also don’t mind “dude,” because this is California, and “dude” is gender-neutral!