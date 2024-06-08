The San Francisco Standard’s reporters and editors get a lot of reader emails and responses to our stories. Not all of them merit deep consideration, but some of them enlighten us, illuminate new issues, or just make us laugh. Here’s a collection of responses from the past week that sparked joy and puzzlement, edited for length and clarity.

Muni’s not that bad after all!

But, again, I’m old. And very possibly exhibiting the early signs of cognitive decline.

I just wanted to be that minority whisper in the swirling cacophony of horror that’s blissfully contrarian to the frothing chorus of naysayers of otherwise.

It was a stark dose of reality as I arrived intact at my destination with a newfound insight: Hey, the Muni ain’t all that half bad.

But then the aforementioned clutch went kaput and I was recently forced to dust off my Clipper card. I was pleasantly surprised by the amiable and comfortable overall experience that followed as I glided to downtown. The platforms were clean, the carriages were punctual and my fellow commuters were affable and perfectly genial throughout.

I’m a senior in every sense of the word, most notably in mindset and plain ol’ chronologically. As such, I harbor a deeply ingrained leeriness for public transit, which is only further exacerbated by the perpetual fearmongering reportage of rising violent crimes on trains and buses every which way I scroll. I clutch in both regards—my pearls and the eponymous pedal of my car as I motor on, mired in permanent gridlock.

Noise is not a sign of a reinvigorated downtown

I live 2 1/2 blocks north of City Hall and we hear but generally do not feel the Pride celebration, for example. During the rave, the bass could be felt throughout our six-story building. The sound checks began by 10:30 a.m., making it an almost 12-hour event. Communication from the city and concert promoters was terrible.

You write with much one-sided enthusiasm about the Skrillex rave that drew 25,000 people to Civic Center last weekend, but to the neighborhood, it was awful. You seem to share with Mayor London Breed, the Entertainment Commission and others the disconnect between trying to save the city by making it noisier and the fact that people still live and work here, thousands within shouting distance.

Brought back to the reality of addiction

Regarding the opinion piece Mayor’s supposed ‘tough love’ policy is not the cure for our addiction crisis : Wow! That was an incredible bit of education. I admit, I’ve lost some compassion in this regard over my many years. Thanks for bringing me back to reality. This should be required reading for every city employee and citizen, especially politicians who are more interested in expedience than in human experience. Kudos. For real.

Beware of SF dog owners

In response to your recent story Off-leash husky’s ‘vicious’ attack on boy, 4, at Marina restaurant:

I live in Dogtown, formerly known as North Beach. I live close to our local dog bathroom, Washington Square Park.

Dogs are very popular now! You rarely see two humans holding hands these days, but you will see plenty of people holding the leashes of their precious dogs. The dog people are not very friendly, so beware of them. They will hurry past you to get their dogs to the bathroom so they won’t feel obligated to get as much of their dog’s shit off the sidewalk as they can.

Your article about this near tragedy does not surprise me since dogs outnumber children in San Francisco. A few years ago, they totally redid Washington Square Park, but no dog run was included! I pleaded with them to build one, or the whole park would become a doggie doo-doo and wee-wee heaven. My hygienic logic fell on deaf ears, and I was proven correct.

I do not own a dog because I live in a big city, but I like dogs. I am smart enough never to approach a dog because dogs reflect their owners’ behavior.