If anyone should be optimistic about the power of artificial intelligence to solve society’s most intractable problems, it’s someone like me.

I was born the only hearing person in a Deaf family. As a kid, I did my best to help bridge communication gaps between my family and the hearing world, where most conversations happen without proper accommodations and Deaf people are forced to rely on lip-reading alone. My family’s struggles inspired me to found Ava, a communication access platform that captions in real time and identifies speakers, allowing millions of Deaf and hard-of-hearing people to participate naturally in conversations with hearing people.

AI powers this technology. But as our society embraces AI and its many potential applications, we must take steps to ensure the most powerful AI systems help humanity instead of harming it. SB1047, a bill by Senator Scott Wiener to promote responsible AI innovation, is a crucial first step to help us strike this balance.

On one hand, we want to unleash AI’s power to improve people’s lives. Using Ava’s tools, my sister became the first Deaf trial lawyer in France. AI opened doors that once seemed closed to my family forever.

On the other hand, we need the industry to monitor safety. Ava approaches AI with human oversight for the most important transcriptions. If AI is unpredictable enough to require our communications company to use human intervention, what does that say about powerful new models that can affect critical systems like hospitals or the power grid?

I’m concerned about AI’s ability to cause catastrophic harm to society, creating novel bioweapons or launching cyberattacks on critical infrastructure like the power grid. These threats mostly have not materialized yet, but the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the Department of Homeland Security, and Geoffrey Hinton, the godfather of AI, agree that future models could begin displaying these risks very soon. More than 70% of AI researchers express “substantial” concern about potential misuse of the technology.

It’s not just techies who have concerns. Nearly 40% of Americans are more concerned than excited about the use of AI in daily life, while just 15% say the reverse. That’s a huge problem. How can AI realize its massive potential to benefit society if we technologists don’t strive to earn the trust of most people?