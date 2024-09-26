San Francisco’s wild hearts beat at the zoo, home to lions, great apes, and — if Mayor London Breed has her way — giant pandas. But behind the scenes, the zoo is being strangled by inept leaders, dysfunction, and a broken contract that’s failing both its animals and the people who care for them.

Just last week, the San Francisco Zoological Society, after a five-month internal investigation, chose not only to retain CEO Tanya Peterson but to celebrate her leadership. To anyone familiar with the inner workings of the zoo, that decision is nothing short of shocking.

Peterson, a lawyer with little experience with animals or nonprofits, took the helm as interim director after the 2008 tragedy when a tiger named Tatiana escaped her enclosure, killing a teenager before being gunned down by police. Since then, Peterson, earning a staggering $358,000 annually — even more than the mayor herself — has remained in control, steering what insiders call one of the worst city zoos in the country. One former employee even likened the conditions to those of a “roadside zoo.” No fewer than 97% of the zoo’s union members twice cast a vote of no-confidence in Peterson, the Chronicle reported; she has been accused of spying, nepotism, and animal neglect.