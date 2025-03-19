Recent guests on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s podcast, such as MAGA influencers Steve Bannon and Charlie Kirk, might be stunned to learn about the policies the governor is pursuing between his stints masquerading as a friendly host for right-wing guests. So might Californians.

The biggest indicator of Newsom’s true leanings will come this month when he must choose between cutting health insurance for low-income Californians or slashing spending. That’s because the state must pay off a short-term loan that covers excess expenditures on Medi-Cal, California’s Medicaid program for low-income people. One way Newsom could do so is to limit enrollment in Medi-Cal. But a healthier course would be to trim the size of California’s sprawling government.

California’s $230 billion general fund finances, among other things, the state’s health insurance, schools, colleges, and universities. It also funds the executive branch, whose roster, during Newsom’s tenure, has grown 21% to 255,000 employees. That’s in addition to more than 1,000,000 employees already serving Californians in schools, colleges, universities, counties, and health corporations financed by the state. The governor has also boosted salaries for his branch to $28 billion, 44% higher than when he took office. Perhaps Newsom could tell us what all those state employees do, but there seems to be a good deal of waste.