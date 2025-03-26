In their highly anticipated new book, “Abundance,” journalists Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson assert that “[w]e are in a rare period in American history, when the decline of one political order makes space for another.” They argue, now “may be the moment for the politics of abundance,” by which they mean “more homes, more energy, more cures, and more construction.”

So far, so good.

But Klein and Thompson go too far when they claim that such an agenda could help Democrats recover political power by demonstrating good governance in states like California. In reality, good state governance is about much more than homes, energy, cures, and construction. Unless California Democrats also deliver quality education, orderly streets, and economic mobility, our state will not offer a credible example of good governance.

Consider K-12 education, the state’s largest public expenditure at $115 billion per year. The book’s index contains not a single reference to “education,” “schools,” “collective bargaining,” or “public employee unions” — astonishing omissions given California’s 5.8 million public school students and longest-in-the-nation shutdown of schools in subservience to teachers’ unions. As The Standard recently reported, some parents who can afford homes in San Francisco choose to leave the city rather than educate their children in its public schools, illustrating how homes alone are not enough. Better governance also requires better public schools.

Likewise, Californians confronting encampments know that street living is not just the result of a housing shortage. Encampments also result from substance abuse and mental illness that too many political leaders in California have been unwilling to address.

Similarly, some of the high-income individual taxpayers on whom the state depends for tax revenues leave California when they learn the enormous sums the state spends on compensation and benefits for more than 1.3 million members of state and local public employee unions. Unions then donate some of that money to elected officials and organize squads that hound politicians who don’t do their bidding.