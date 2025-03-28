As a candidate for mayor last year, Daniel Lurie touted his unique abilities to provide shelter for the city’s neediest residents. As proof of this elusive skill, he pointed to a project spearheaded by Tipping Point Community, the anti-poverty nonprofit Lurie founded, which amassed a $100 million war chest and wrangled a coalition of affordable-housing organizations to build a 146-unit apartment building at 833 Bryant St.

Now, according to an internal presentation obtained by The Standard, Lurie plans to solicit the exact same amount — $100 million — from private individuals and foundations in order to pay for 1,500 new shelter beds. The presentation, titled “Breaking the Cycle” — the same name as Lurie’s recent executive directive to address the city’s homelessness crisis — was written under the direction of Kunal Modi, the mayor’s health and homelessness policy chief. The nine-page deck has been circulating among organizations and wealthy individuals who fund such projects, according to several sources with knowledge of the plan.

The plan, expected to be officially unveiled in the coming weeks once the mayor’s team secures financial commitments, brings into focus the administration’s aim to fulfill a significant campaign promise for Lurie: a 1,500-bed increase in shelter capacity for the homeless within six months.

It is also the latest expression of what might come to be known as the “Lurie doctrine”: a top-down focus on energizing and involving San Francisco’s wealthiest inhabitants to address the conditions of its poorest. To execute the doctrine, the mayor and his aides are seeking to assure potential donors of the administration’s organizational competence and to encourage a sense of noblesse oblige that appeals to the wealthy familial network from which the Levi’s heir has emerged.

The scheme, which comes on the heels of two other new Lurie-driven initiatives that tap the money and influence of San Francisco’s ruler class, the Partnership for San Francisco and San Francisco Downtown Development Corp., has obvious virtues — and a few drawbacks. The biggest among the latter is whether there are enough philanthropic dollars to go around, especially given that building shelter beds isn’t the mayor’s only ask of the city’s richest. It also comes at a time when city efforts to cut the $840-million budget deficit will force numerous nonprofits to turn to philanthropists to keep them afloat. And the fundraising effort raises a ticklish question: What makes Lurie think that throwing yet more money at the homelessness problem will yield different results?

As has been the case with other nascent efforts to involve the monied set in San Francisco’s civic affairs, designs to raise funds to pay for new temporary shelter have been going on behind the scenes, even as Lurie has been publicly promoting the broad contours of his plan. On March 18, he issued the executive action, a detailed list of policy initiatives, that signaled an intention within 100 days to “mobilize philanthropic capital to support initiatives.”