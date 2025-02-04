“That’s just from one week,” Danny said, as he showed the drawer to a reporter last month. The Standard is not publishing his real name due to fears he’ll be evicted for speaking with the media about conditions at the facility. The cabinet beneath the kitchen sink in his studio apartment was also peppered with dead cockroaches. Outside his room, roaches could be seen crawling out of other rooms and along the hallway.

He’s tried just about everything to kill off the infestation, which began a month after the building at 833 Bryant St., a supportive housing facility for formerly homeless people, opened two years ago. Traps, spray, sprinkled baking soda — nothing has worked.

Construction of 833 Bryant St., also known as the Tahanan, was financed by Mayor Daniel Lurie’s nonprofit Tipping Point Community and touted by him as a shining example of how to build affordable housing at a fraction of the time and cost of other supportive housing projects in the city. (Lurie, who founded the nonprofit in 2005, stepped down as its CEO in 2019.) But residents and social workers say poor building maintenance, high staffing turnover, and inaction by management make life at 833 Bryant a filthy, dangerous nightmare.

The 146-unit building, managed by Mercy Housing, is rife with pests, filth, allegations of violence, and shoddy maintenance, according to residents, social workers, and city records. In addition to the roach infestation, The Standard observed a broken elevator and torn-up walls and floors during a January visit.

“At 833 Bryant, I built affordable housing at a fraction of the cost and time it typically takes the city. I will do it again as mayor,” Lurie posted on X after the debate.

The building was funded in part by a $65 million gift from philanthropists Charles and Helen Schwab, who did not respond to requests for comment.

In a September debate during the mayoral election, Lurie said 833 Bryant was built within three years at a cost of $377,000 per unit; he said this is far faster and cheaper than other supportive housing projects, which typically cost around $729,000 per unit .

At Tipping Point, we built affordable housing at a fraction of the time & money it takes the City. Now this model is being replicated at 1633 Valencia. I know we can build affordable housing because I’ve done it. Read my housing plan: https://t.co/TqwBURb8oO https://t.co/NtpDUAu7MD

‘I’m gonna kill you’

While 833 Bryant’s cheap and speedy construction may sound like a silver bullet in San Francisco’s fight to end street homelessness, life inside the facility is grim, with at least one shooting, filth, allegations of violence, and nearly a dozen overdose deaths.

On Jan. 2, a social worker was shot in the face and a janitor was attacked by a tenant, police and prosecutors say.

Social workers and residents told The Standard there are often fights between tenants and say they’ve had to thwart intruders who try to break into people’s rooms. Some workers said they have been followed home by residents. Many are afraid to work at the facility, especially after last month’s shooting.

“People don’t feel safe about the conditions there. Most of the clients we work with have mental health problems,” said one worker who spoke anonymously due to fear of retribution. “But it’s shot down as one of the things you just have to deal with.”

Meanwhile, at least 11 people have fatally overdosed inside since the building opened, according to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

Safety issues and low pay can cause high turnover among social workers and an unwillingness to meet with clients, perpetuating an ongoing staffing shortfall.

“The crisis is not unique to [833 Bryant]; there’s a huge hiring crisis,” said Marya Wright, an Oakland-based social work consultant and educator. “One reason is threats or violence with mental health clients. At some point, it’s not worth it.”