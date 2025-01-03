“They need security, guards, metal detectors. They don’t have any of those things,” she said.

Leading up to Thursday’s shooting, Denise feared for her daughter’s safety. Now she’s calling on Dan-iel’s employer, Episcopal Community Services, and nonprofit Mercy Housing, which manages the building, to heighten security measures to protect case workers.

“That place has been having problems for a long time that she’s been complaining about, but nothing changes,” Denise Price Drakes told The Standard.

It wasn’t the first time violence broke out at the facility at 833 Bryant St. According to her mother, Drakes previously expressed concerns over violent incidents, including a pit bull attack and people bringing guns into the building.

Dan-iel Drakes was just doing her job Thursday, assisting formerly homeless residents at a supportive housing complex in SoMa, when a bullet pierced her left cheek and jaw. The 37-year-old social worker needs reconstructive surgery.

The San Francisco Fire Department told The Standard that three people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after reports of a shooting at 10:02 a.m. Thursday. The department later said two people were shot and a third was injured in an assault connected to the shooting.

Dan-iel was one of two people who were shot at the supportive housing facility. The other is a member of the custodial staff whom the nonprofit has declined to identify.

She said her daughter regularly works with mentally ill residents who need stronger health interventions than they are getting at Mercy Housing. “The workers can’t make decisions for them. They can’t make them go get some mental healthcare one time a week,” she said.

ECS executive director Beth Stokes said in a statement Thursday that the nonprofit “will do everything in our power to support the victims, their families, our staff, and our residents as we navigate these challenging circumstances.”

Around 11:52 a.m., officers arrested a woman on Hyde Street between Ellis and Eddy streets in connection to the shooting, according to a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson. Police have not released the suspect’s identity and are investigating the shooting.

Mercy Housing regional vice president Rick Sprague said in an emailed statement that the nonprofit is “deeply saddened” by the shooting and that the safety and well-being of employees and residents is its “highest priority.”

“In partnership with Episcopal Community Services, we extend our deepest sympathies to the victims and their families,” Sprague said. “Mercy Housing is fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation and are grateful for their swift response.”

Denise said Dan-iel is stable and no longer intubated. Her reconstructive surgery will have to be done in stages. No timeline has been set.

Dan-iel grew up in Oakland and became a social worker because she likes to help others, her mother said. Her LinkedIn profile lists her as an ECS employee for more than three years; she has experience in home care and social work dating back to 2016. She is also executive director of Hella Help, a nonprofit that provides support services to Black women between the ages of 18 and 39, according to its website.