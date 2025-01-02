Anthony Thomas told reporters he was the dead man’s father, and it appeared his 24-year-old son had shot the woman before turning the gun on himself. Thomas said his son, Antonie Thomas, and the unidentified woman had a child together.

A toddler was also transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound; police suspect it was related to the Tompkins Avenue shooting, an SFPD spokesperson said.

The first shooting occurred around 8:12 a.m. on the 1000 block of Tompkins Avenue. Officers from the San Francisco Police Department’s Ingleside station found a man who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, while a woman with life-threatening gunshot wounds inside a home was rushed to a hospital.

Soon thereafter, at least two people were injured in a second shooting at a supportive housing facility in SoMa, according to officials.

A man was killed in a shooting Thursday morning in Bernal Heights, while a woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said. A toddler was also shot.

His son was tormented by bullies for years, Thomas said.

“I love my son very much,” said Thomas. “I got here as fast as I could after my daughter called and said my son had shot the lady and himself.”

“She was shot in the face,” Greatlove said. “She was spitting up blood everywhere.”

Jason Greatlove, 46, a resident of the Mercy Housing building, said he saw a case worker who had been shot in the cheek. The shooting took place inside the Bryant Street building, he told The Standard.

Around 11:52 a.m., police found and arrested a woman on Hyde Street between Ellis and Eddy streets in connection to the shooting, according to a department spokesperson. Police did not release the suspect’s identity.

The fire department told The Standard by email that three people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after reports of a shooting at 10:02 a.m. The SFPD later said that two people were shot and a third was injured in an assault connected to the shooting.

Less than two hours later, police were investigating a shooting at a Bryant Street supportive housing facility.

“This is an open and active investigation,” said an SFPD spokesperson. “Officers are still on scene processing evidence to determine exactly what happened.”

Another resident, who declined to be named due to privacy concerns, spoke highly of the case worker.

“She was excellent, very nice,” he said. “She’d always go out of her way.”

Beth Stokes, executive director of Episcopal Community Services, which provides case management and homelessness services for the building, confirmed that staff members with the agency and Mercy Housing were injured in the shooting.

“ECS will do everything in our power to support the victims, their families, our staff, and our residents as we navigate these challenging circumstances,” Stokes said in an emailed statement.

An ECS spokesperson said one of the two people shot was a social worker but declined to identify them. ECS has no knowledge of the assault connected to the shooting that police mentioned, he said.

Another building resident, Kittrell Warren, 68, said he heard three gunshots around 10 a.m. He blamed the shooting on mental health issues among residents, many of whom were formerly homeless.

“This won’t be the last time this happens,” Warren said. “During Covid, [Mayor] Breed scooped up all these people off the streets.”

Officials with Mercy Housing have not responded to The Standard’s inquiries.