San Francisco in 2024 recorded the fewest homicides in more than 60 years, and officials are crediting a data-driven strategy focused on preventing gun violence.

There were 35 deaths investigated as homicides in 2024, a steep drop from last year, when there were 52, according to San Francisco Police Department data.

In 1960, the city logged 30 homicides before peaking in 1977 with 146, according to police data reviewed by the San Francisco Chronicle.

The 2024 downward trend was evident early in the year and was clearer by July, when police statistics showed a 39% drop in homicides from the first half of 2023, alongside significant declines in some violent and property crimes.

The 52 homicides last year included one that occurred Nov. 12, 2023, at Crissy Field, on federal property, and is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations. There were 56 homicides in both 2022 and 2021.