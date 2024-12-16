Jury reaches verdict in Nima Momeni murder trial

A San Francisco jury has reached a verdict in the Nima Momeni murder trial.
The verdict, which comes after seven days of deliberations, will be read in court Tuesday morning.
Momeni is accused of fatally stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee on April 4, 2023, under the Bay Bridge in the city’s Rincon Hill neighborhood. Police arrested Momeni for the killing 10 days later; he was charged with murder and held in jail.
In a dramatic weeks-long trial, prosecutors made the case that Momeni stabbed Lee to death in revenge for his sister being sexually assaulted. Meanwhile, his defense team argued that Momeni never had ill will toward Lee and that it was the tech founder who attacked their client first, in a drug-fueled rage.