Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

Jury reaches verdict in Nima Momeni murder trial

A person in an orange jumpsuit walks in a hallway, accompanied by a law enforcement officer. Papers and a sign are visible on a wall in the background.
Nima Momeni is accused of murdering Cash App founder Bob Lee on April 4, 2023. | Source: Gabrielle Lurie/SF Chronicle/AP Photo/Pool
By Stephanie K. Baer

A San Francisco jury has reached a verdict in the Nima Momeni murder trial.

The verdict, which comes after seven days of deliberations, will be read in court Tuesday morning.

Momeni is accused of fatally stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee on April 4, 2023, under the Bay Bridge in the city’s Rincon Hill neighborhood. Police arrested Momeni for the killing 10 days later; he was charged with murder and held in jail.

Related

The image features a central fortune teller's glass with a gavel inside, flanked by two partially transparent faces, Bob Lee, left, and Nima Momeni, right. Background clocks and abstract colors add a surreal feel.
The Momeni jurors are still deliberating. What does that mean for the verdict?
A black knife with a red accent on the handle is placed on a light surface, casting a shadow. Nearby, a small, flat metal collar stay is also in the image.
Paring knife or collar stay? The coke-snorting instrument that could decide the Momeni trial
Two men are in a courtroom scene with a California flag in the background. One man gestures while the other appears to be on a stand. A screen displays text messages.
Nima Momeni’s defense was strange — but maybe good enough

In a dramatic weeks-long trial, prosecutors made the case that Momeni stabbed Lee to death in revenge for his sister being sexually assaulted. Meanwhile, his defense team argued that Momeni never had ill will toward Lee and that it was the tech founder who attacked their client first, in a drug-fueled rage.

Stephanie K. Baer can be reached at sbaer@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Bob LeeNewsNima Momeni