Nima Momeni murder trial heads to jury for deliberation

“The evidence shows [a] deep, deep motive, one that’s perhaps understandable,” said Assistant District Attorney Dane Reinstedt. “Protectiveness of the defendant’s little sister is what led to all of this.”

Prosecutors argued that Momeni stabbed tech founder Bob Lee three times on April 4, 2023, in revenge for his sister being sexually assaulted. That’s the simple story the district attorney’s office put forth shortly after Momeni’s arrest, and it remained the story in the prosecution’s closing argument Monday.

A protective brother who killed to defend his sister, or a man who defended himself against a drug-fueled attack prompted by a bad joke? These are the two narratives attorneys painted this week as jurors begin deliberations in Nima Momeni’s murder trial.

The defense on Tuesday argued that the prosecution picked and chose evidence to present the jury with an incomplete and untruthful story based on what Momeni’s attorneys described as a nonsensical motive.

“Every sign points to that they were getting along,” Saam Zangeneh said, referring to Momeni and Lee in the hours before the stabbing. “Their motive is gone. C’mon, let’s be real, there’s no motive here.”

Zangeneh cited testimony and text messages between the two, arguing that Nima never had ill will toward Lee. Instead, he said, Lee, who had been on drugs for days with little sleep before the killing, snapped and attacked his client.

In a theatrical moment, Zangeneh showed video surveillance, seen for the first time in court, which he said shows the Cash App founder in possession of the murder weapon, a three-and-a-half-inch paring knife, in the hours leading up to his killing.

“Look at the size,” Zangeneh said, pointing to the screen. “That’s the knife!”