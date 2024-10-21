The sister of Nima Momeni, who is being tried for the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee, testified Monday about telling her brother that the victim’s dealer sexually assaulted her a day before the killing — yet within hours was at her house with more drugs.

Details Khazar Momeni shared during her second day on the witness stand raised more questions about her relationship with Jeremy Boivin, Lee’s dealer, and complicated the purported rationale for her brother stabbing the tech CEO.

Prosecutors say Momeni stabbed Lee under the Bay Bridge the morning of April 4, 2023. Momeni’s legal team contends their client acted in self-defense. The motivation for that killing, according to prosecutors, revolved around an incident at Boivin’s apartment related to “inappropriate” behavior Lee allowed Khazar to partake in, according to the district attorney’s office.

Khazar’s testimony this week has centered on her link to Boivin.

The prosecution pressed Khazar on that relationship in light of their interactions hours before the killing, in which she, Boivin, and Lee used alcohol, cocaine, and nitrous oxide. At some point, Lee and a friend left, leaving Khazar with Boivin and another woman, Khazar said in court Monday.

Khazar and her friend took the party drug GHB. At some point, she said, she started to lose consciousness.

“I woke up twice, and [Boivin] pulled down my pants and slapped my ass,” Khazar testified. “I was scared. I knew something wrong was happening. … He’s a predator.”

Khazar described waking up later naked and face-down in a bed beside her friend and seeing Boivin walk into the room in his underwear.

“He was shaking me, saying, ‘You can’t get me into trouble,’” she said.

“I didn’t know what country I was in,” she continued.