Khazar, who is married to a plastic surgeon and has two apartments in the Millennium Tower, was the third witness to testify in the murder trial of her brother, who allegedly stabbed Lee with a kitchen knife April 4, 2023, under the Bay Bridge. The trial started Monday and has so far featured statements from two police officers and a friend of Lee.

“My brother was not the one that killed Bob,” Khazar said almost immediately after taking the stand, adding that she didn’t recall much of what she did in the days around the slaying, as she was in a drug-induced haze and “wasn’t doing well.”

Khazar Momeni, sister of Nima Momeni, who is accused of killing tech executive Bob Lee, insisted that her brother is innocent as she took the stand at his murder trial Thursday, delivering testimony that at times undermined both her credibility and claims that she was sexually assaulted.

“I’m going to get to the bottom of this and find out what happened to Bob,” she texted her brother after the killing. “I’ll ask or the cops will,” she texted later, according to the prosecution.

Despite such claims, prosecutors produced a bevy of text messages indicating that she both feared her brother and may have suspected him of the murder. Those messages also indicate that she may not have been assaulted.

Much of Khazar’s testimony and the questions from the prosecution Thursday centered on Boivin and the events around Lee’s death, but from the start, Khazar maintained her brother’s innocence.

Prosecutors have alleged that Nima Momeni stabbed Lee over a dispute the pair had about Khazar and have presented DNA evidence linking him to the knife. Attorneys for Momeni have argued that their client turned the knife on Lee only after Lee attacked him, and that Momeni was actually angry with the man who allegedly drugged and assaulted his sister: Lee’s drug dealer Jeremy Boivin .

“This is not the real me talking, I was under the influence. … I don’t usually threaten to call the cops on my brother,” she said on the stand. “I exaggerate and get dramatic. I may have said this, it’s possible.”

When prosecutors asked Khazar about the texts to her brother, she claimed that they were clouded by her drug use.

Drugs and partying the day before the killing

On April 3, the afternoon before the killing, Lee, Khazar, and a group of friends met at the apartment of Boivin, who provided the group with a “bowl of blow,” according to the testimony of one of Lee’s friends.

After taking drugs, Lee and his friend Borzoyeh Mohazzabi left, leaving Khazar behind with Boivin and a friend. On the stand, Khazar told prosecutors she used cocaine, nitrous oxide, and LSD. Within hours, Khazar woke up almost naked after taking or being given a date rape drug called GHB, according to court documents.

Khazar’s friend helped her call her brother and husband, who came to get her. In security camera footage from the apartment building’s elevator shown in court Thursday, Khazar is seen leaning on Boivin as he tries to tidy her hair.

“My brother picked me up and asked me what had happened at Jeremy Boivin’s house,” she said in court. After picking up his sister, Momeni called Lee from his car to ask what had happened, said Mohazzabi, who was with Lee in his hotel room as he talked on the phone.