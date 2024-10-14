The high-profile murder trial of slain tech executive Bob Lee kicked off Monday as the opposing sides painted contradictory versions of what led up to the death of the CashApp founder last April.
Prosecutors alleged Nima Momeni stabbed Lee three times in a fit of rage prompted by what he believed to be sexual misconduct between Khazar Momeni, Nima’s sister, and Lee’s drug dealer Jeremy Boivin.
Meanwhile, Momeni’s defense attorneys argued that he acted in self-defense, alleging that Lee was on a 91-hour cocaine bender and attacked first with the knife.
Lee’s shocking killing a year and a half ago quickly became a case of national interest, with commentators like Elon Musk using Lee’s death as corroboration of San Francisco’s lawlessness. That narrative was complicated by the arrest of Momeni, who knew Lee personally, and a steady dribble of reporting uncovering a sordid world of sex and drug use.
Assistant District Attorney Omid Talai presented the jury with graphic pictures of Lee’s wounds, including a laceration across his chest, as well as body cam footage showing Lee without a pulse. Talai said Lee and a friend were having a “normal” night when the friend heard Momeni call Lee, seething over alleged sexual contact involving his sister and Boivin. The friend is expected to testify.
“Our wannabe tough guy brother is convinced something happened at Jeremy Boivin’s,” Talai told the jury.
He also presented text messages that appear to show Khazar Momeni initially taking Lee’s side in the conflict.
“Just wanted to make sure your doing ok,” Khazar sent in a text to Lee the night of his death. “And thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class.”
Khazar lashed out at Nima, calling him “fucking psychotic,” after the alleged murder, texts presented by the prosecution show. Khazar is expected to testify for the defense.
Nima’s defense attorney Saam Zangeneh argued on Monday that video and text message evidence shows Momeni wasn’t angry at Lee before the stabbing. Zangeneh said they exchanged friendly texts that night and security footage shows them getting along while leaving Khazar’s apartment at the Millennium Tower, their last known location before the fatal stabbing.
“Nima had to stand his ground against someone who had barely slept in a 90-hour span and was utilizing cocaine the whole time,” Zangeneh told the jury. “People on these long-term cocaine benders they’re paranoid, aggressive, and violent.”
The two sides also tangled over the validity of DNA evidence — collected by the San Francisco Police Department — that showed only Nima’s DNA on the handle of the alleged murder weapon.
Momeni’s defense plans to put a DNA expert on the stand who will testify that the police department’s testing method was flawed. A medical expert and a defense wound expert are also expected to testify that Lee’s wounds are consistent with the defense’s explanation, according to court documents.
Talai argued testing showed that only Nima’s DNA appeared on the handle of the alleged murder weapon. He alluded to a video taken by a police detective in the days following Lee’s alleged murder that shows Nima Momeni reenacting the stabbing to his then-defense attorney. In this reenactment, the prosecution said, Momeni didn’t appear to perform any self-defense maneuvers.
“He doesn’t do 10 stabs. He doesn’t do two stabbing motions. He does three,” Talai told the jury.
Momeni has pleaded not guilty and faces 26 years to life in prison if convicted by the jury.