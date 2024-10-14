Meanwhile, Momeni’s defense attorneys argued that he acted in self-defense , alleging that Lee was on a 91-hour cocaine bender and attacked first with the knife.

Prosecutors alleged Nima Momeni stabbed Lee three times in a fit of rage prompted by what he believed to be sexual misconduct between Khazar Momeni, Nima’s sister, and Lee’s drug dealer Jeremy Boivin.

The high-profile murder trial of slain tech executive Bob Lee kicked off Monday as the opposing sides painted contradictory versions of what led up to the death of the CashApp founder last April.

Lee’s shocking killing a year and a half ago quickly became a case of national interest, with commentators like Elon Musk using Lee’s death as corroboration of San Francisco’s lawlessness. That narrative was complicated by the arrest of Momeni, who knew Lee personally, and a steady dribble of reporting uncovering a sordid world of sex and drug use.

Assistant District Attorney Omid Talai presented the jury with graphic pictures of Lee’s wounds, including a laceration across his chest, as well as body cam footage showing Lee without a pulse. Talai said Lee and a friend were having a “normal” night when the friend heard Momeni call Lee, seething over alleged sexual contact involving his sister and Boivin. The friend is expected to testify.

“Our wannabe tough guy brother is convinced something happened at Jeremy Boivin’s,” Talai told the jury.

He also presented text messages that appear to show Khazar Momeni initially taking Lee’s side in the conflict.

“Just wanted to make sure your doing ok,” Khazar sent in a text to Lee the night of his death. “And thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class.”

Khazar lashed out at Nima, calling him “fucking psychotic,” after the alleged murder, texts presented by the prosecution show. Khazar is expected to testify for the defense.