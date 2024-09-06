The prosecution hopes to use the SFPD video to establish that Momeni was not protecting himself from an attack by Lee, as his defense team claims .

Momeni is accused of killing Lee, the CEO of MobileCoin, April 3, 2023, under the Bay Bridge. Prosecutors say the killing was motivated by Lee’s relationship with Momeni’s sister Khazar.

San Francisco police surveilled accused murderer Nima Momeni in the days before his arrest and captured him on video outside his attorney’s office “pantomiming” the stabbing of Bob Lee with a private investigator, according to court documents.

Prosecutor Omid Talai wrote in a trial brief that Momeni attacked Lee and had a clearly documented motive for doing so. In that filing, Talai revealed details of the police investigation that led to Momeni’s arrest.

“Mr. Momeni acted in self-defense,” defense attorney Saam Zangeneh said in court documents. “Specifically, that Mr. Momeni stood his ground after Mr. Lee attacked him with a weapon.”

‘Pantomimed’ video

Within eight hours of the fatal stabbing, police pegged Momeni as the key suspect, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. SFPD officers tracked Momeni’s white BMW to his Emeryville home and then began following him as he visited his sister’s Millennium Tower apartment and defense attorney Paula Canny’s Burlingame office.

The prosecutors’ filings also reveal details on the case around an alleged sexual assault of Khazar, her alleged drug use, and Momeni’s state of mind after the killing.

Police arrested Momeni on April 13, 2023, but the white BMW was nowhere to be found. A month later, police discovered that his mother and sister had sold the car back to the BMW dealership on Howard Street.

Prosecutors said the video should be usable because it was taken in a public place and doesn’t violate attorney/client privilege.

According to court documents filed by the prosecution, “Sgt. [David] Goff videotaped the defendant apparently re-enacting the murder, pantomiming three stabbing motions to the upper left torso” of Canny’s investigator Brian Hedley. “The defendant then made an overhead throwing gesture,” mirroring the way prosecutors believe the knife was thrown after the stabbing. The murder weapon — a kitchen knife — was found in a Caltrans yard near the scene of the slaying.

Prosecutors claim that Momeni’s motivation for killing Lee was related to an incident hours earlier at the San Francisco apartment of Lee’s alleged drug dealer, Jeremy Biovin. Court records say Khazar was found drugged and half naked at the apartment, and her brother and husband had to retrieve her. But in newly released text messages between Khazar and Momeni, she said she wasn’t assaulted, even as her brother insisted they report the incident as a rape.

“Bob never touched [me],” she wrote. “No one did.”

Momeni’s protectiveness was also on display in earlier texts, in which he told Khazar’s drug dealer to stop selling her Xanax.

In the days after the killing was made public, while Khazar appeared to be in shock, Momeni avoided mentioning the incident to his sister via texts. While Khazar wrote in text messages that she was “conflicted” about Lee and that the “Bob thing hit hard,” Momeni told her to lock her doors and give him her location. He said he was “glad to have her back” and had no idea what Lee did after leaving her home with him.