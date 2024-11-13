On the stand, Momeni — the sole eyewitness to the alleged crime — recast the events leading up to the killing, the cause of Lee’s death, and what followed. He testified that he did not know Lee had died until a day after the news broke.

“He just blew up. He just went from zero to 100, like that. His face just tensed up, his jaw coming forward…you could see the anger,” said Momeni about the alleged attack.

Momeni, who is standing trial for murder, retold his version of the events that occurred in the early morning hours of April 4, 2023, under the Bay Bridge where Lee was stabbed three times.

Alleged murderer Nima Momeni testified Wednesday about the death of Bob Lee, claiming that a bad joke led the tech executive to attack him with a knife, which he then turned on Lee — all of which was re-enacted in a San Francisco courtroom.

Prosecutors have argued that Momeni drove Lee to the secluded spot under the Bay Bridge and killed him in an act of revenge, because, they said, Lee allowed his sister to be sexually assaulted.

But the prosecution, which began its cross-examination Wednesday afternoon, attempted to pick apart the story, claiming it was one of a number of hypotheticals the defense chose to use in order to fit their story with the evidence.

Lead up to Lee’s death

Defense attorneys showed the jury text messages between Lee and Momeni on April 3, after Nima called Lee to learn more about Boivin. “Thank u again for talking to me, good timing,” Nina texted, with a prayer hands emoji and a-okay emoji. That message was liked by Lee.

After picking her up, Momeni attempted to piece together what happened, he said on the stand. He reached out to Lee, who vouched for Boivin.

Khazar Momeni was with Lee’s alleged drug dealer Jeremy Boivin when she took the party drug GHB with Boivin and another woman. She testified that she woke up half-dressed on his bed and then called her brother and husband, plastic surgeon Dino Elyassnia, for help.

Momeni testified that his sister told him she had been assaulted at a party on April 3, but as he investigated the incident, he came to believe she had exaggerated.

“It sounded like something my sister said, being emotional, trying to get attention,” Momeni said about her initial claim that Boivin had assaulted her.

Momeni testified that this minutes-long phone conversation with Lee about Boivin’s character put his mind at ease. Later that night, when Boivin came to Khazar’s apartment to pick up some items, Momeni said of Boivin that “he was super polite and apologetic about everything that had happened. It didn’t seem that he would be that type.”

‘What you could call a bad joke’

Momeni testified that Lee came to Khazar’s apartment late on the night of April 3. At some point, Khazar asked the two to leave, and they went out looking for some place to go and party.

Momeni said he drove around as they tried to figure out their next step, but when Lee spilled a drink they pulled over under the bridge. Momeni looked for something to help Lee clean up the mess and found a cloth — as well as the nitrous oxide his sister had left in the car.

“He took a bunch of the whip-it stuff,” said Momeni. “He was being silly, chatting, made a bunch of weird noises. I thought he was gonna puke or something so I followed him out.”

Lee didn’t vomit, said Momeni, but said he wanted more drugs and suggested going back to his hotel. Momeni testified that by then he had changed his mind about continued partying with Lee.