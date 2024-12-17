Momeni claimed that as he was being attacked, he grabbed Lee’s hand and turned the blade on Lee. DNA evidence on the knife’s handle linked Momeni to the murder weapon; he testified that he touched it only to toss it over a fence.

The physical evidence was paired with testimony that called Momeni a “psycho” who put fear into his sister, who at one point threatened to call police if he didn’t explain what had happened to Lee.

“In a world where the powerful and well-connected sometimes act as though they are immune to consequences, it is heartening to see a jury of ordinary San Franciscans demonstrate that if you break the law, you will be held accountable,” said Assistant District Attorneys Omid Talai and Dane Reinstedt in a press release. “Bob leaves behind an impressive legacy, not just in the business world, but more importantly, in each of the people whose lives he impacted as a philanthropist, friend, brother, son, and father.”