‘I ask the questions, you answer the questions’: Nima Momeni testimony gets combative

Prosecutors allege that Momeni stabbed Lee on April 4, 2023, under the Bay Bridge because he was angry that Lee let his sister get sexually assaulted.

“I ask the questions, you answer the questions,” Talai said for at least the third time during his initial cross-examination, after Momeni refused to respond about a text he received from his sister Khazar the day after the murder.

Tensions ran high during the second day of testimony from accused murderer Nima Momeni. A constant chorus of objections filled the packed courtroom as the prosecution, led by Omid Talai, tried to poke holes in Momeni’s testimony about the killing of Bob Lee, leaving the defendant noticeably frustrated and combative on the stand.

Talai’s approach seemed to be to goad Momeni with zingers. “When you cut me off and ask questions, is that what you did with Bob on the phone?” Talai asked, referring to a call Momeni had with Lee after Khazar accused alleged drug dealer Jeremy Boivin of sexually assaulting her. But Momeni met attitude with attitude, telling Talai he wasn’t argumentative with Lee. “So it’s just you,” Momeni told the prosecutor.

The prosecution has argued that Momeni stabbed Lee out of anger because he did not protect Khazar from Boivin’s advances during a gathering at Boivin’s apartment the day before the killing. They have linked Momeni to the scene via DNA from the knife used in the stabbing.