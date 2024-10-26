“I still don’t know what happened. I don’t want to believe it,” Khazar said on the stand, where she often brushed aside a strand of hair.

Prosecutors have argued that her brother Nima Momeni killed Lee with one of Khazar’s kitchen knives because Lee was involved — or at least knew — about “inappropriate” behavior later revealed to be the alleged sexual assault of Khazar by Lee’s drug dealer, Jeremy Boivin. Nima Momeni’s legal team maintains that he defended himself against a drug-addled Lee, whom he otherwise had no reason to kill.

What makes her even more compelling is that, according to the prosecution, she was the catalyst for Lee’s death.

For four days, as the key witness and central player in her brother’s murder trial, Khazar was a fascinating character in the saga of Bob Lee’s killing: stylish and quietly glamorous, but telling confusing and contradictory stories of apocalyptic drug binges in high-end apartments.

Every time Khazar Momeni strode down the hallway of San Francisco’s superior court over the past week, she seemed somehow both prepared for the cameras and shy of them. Her blond hair bounced with each step, and her eyes were hidden behind giant sunglasses. When the press of TV news crews became too much, she ducked into stairwells for a few moments of privacy.

Since the killing of Lee in April 2023, Khazar has been both a mystery and a messy sideshow to the proceedings. She has become a main character with Main Character energy: from her high-flying life in the Millennium Tower, where she and her plastic surgeon husband, Dino Elyassnia, live in separate apartments, to her DUI, to her first appearance at her brother’s arraignment, where her style and beauty lent an air of celebrity to the murder case. Not a Hollywood celebrity, perhaps — something closer to a reality show on Bravo. Real Housewives of San Francisco.

Her performance this week was that of a woman used to getting her own way, who has suddenly been forced to lay the messy details of her life before the public.

Her testimony left many details unresolved — she claimed she took so many drugs she didn’t recall a lot of details. While she characterized her brother as a good guy, and Lee as “erratic,” everything is still in doubt, from timelines to motivations. Did Momeni defend himself? Was Lee involved in “inappropriate” behavior with Khazar?