“A homicide investigation is like putting a puzzle together, but you don’t know how many pieces there are, and some are disappearing,” he said.

On the stand, Dittmer walked the court through the 10 days of the investigation, starting with a blood-spattered sidewalk and ending with the arrest of Momeni.

The prosecution rested its case in the murder trial of Nima Momeni, accused of killing tech executive Bob Lee, after a week that included the presentation of DNA evidence and gruesome details about Lee’s autopsy. But the most consequential two days of testimony came from the lead police investigator, Sergeant Brent Dittmer, who detailed how the San Francisco Police Department conducted its investigation. Most of his account hadn’t been heard before.

What followed, argue prosecutors, was an angry exchange between Momeni and Lee, which appeared to indicate Momeni was angry with Lee for allowing his sister to be assaulted by Boivin. That exchange, plus a number of other pieces of evidence, prosecutors say, led to Momeni fatally stabbing Lee three times — once in the heart — with a knife he retrieved from his sister’s home.

What Dittmer did not know on the morning of April 4, but would eventually piece together , was that Lee had been on a two-day drug binge with Khazar Momeni , the defendant’s sister and a central player in the plot of a story that has yet to end in a verdict. Dittmer would surmise that an alleged sexual assault of Khazar by Lee’s friend and alleged drug dealer Jeremy Boivin motivated Momeni to kill Lee.

The first visit to the crime scene

Under the Bay Bridge on the morning of April 4, Dittmer surveyed the crime scene as officers and the CSI team roamed the blocked-off street. A fresh blood trail from Lee’s wound dotted the sidewalk. One cop stood inside a fenced Caltrans yard near a knife Dittmer was told could be the murder weapon. Crime scene investigator Rosalyn Check and her unit had marked off with small yellow cones potential evidence. And Dittmer’s two-man team began filling him in on what they had found so far.

Dittmer was told that hours earlier, the first officers on the scene tried to resuscitate a bleeding Lee. In short order, two essential pieces of evidence were found: a potential murder weapon and Lee’s phone, from which he made a 911 call.

On that call, Lee had said only that someone had stabbed him, not who.

Still moving slowly after a vacation, Dittmer retraced Lee’s final steps. “I saw the blood trail. I walked it,” he said, describing the spatter up Main Street, past bloody handprints on a building and blood smeared on the call box in front of an apartment building.

Within hours, the media found out about Lee’s killing and wild theories of crazed homeless killers began to spread. Elon Musk wrote on Twitter that “violent crime in SF is horrific.”

For Dittmer, a tall, broad man with cropped brown hair and a smile that can turn into an almost imperceptible smirk, the media circus only made his job harder. The investigation would be one of the more than 30 homicides Dittmer has investigated in his six and a half years in homicide, and it was certainly the highest-profile.

“From the first day, it was clear this was a unique case from the media interest,” he said. “I was trying to control what information was coming out.”

Dittmer feared something about the as-yet-unknown suspect would get out and the suspect would try to evade prosecution.