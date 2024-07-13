Long the bane of San Francisco leaders and the city’s tourists industry, property crime has declined by 34% compared to the first six months of last year, according to new police statistics. The drop is part of a continued downward trend of reported major crimes in the city—one that has in most cases seen them fall below or near pre-pandemic levels.

“The property-crime drop is really driving the majority of our reduction in crime,” San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said at Wednesday’s police commission. “Car break-ins, and larceny in general, is down significantly.”

While the media narrative in certain quarters has been slow to shift, the same can’t be said for the underlying reality.