Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

After two homicides in one day, SF police have yet to find the suspects

Police have yet to make any arrests after a stabbing in the Mission and shooting in the Bayview on Black Friday.

Crime scene police tape is visible across an image with shadowy figures in an interior doorway.
No arrests have been made in connection with a stabbing in the Mission and shooting in the Bayview on Black Friday. | Source: Adobe Stock
By The Standard Staff

San Francisco saw two homicides in the span of a day, including a stabbing in the Mission early Friday and a shooting in the Bayview later that night.

As of Saturday evening, police had yet to make any arrests in either killing.

The first Black Friday homicide happened just before 6:30 a.m. at Mission and Sycamore streets, according to SFPD. The victim died a short time later at a local hospital.

Related

A street scene shows three police officers standing near a white tent, with yellow caution tape cordoning off the area. There are trees and a building in the background.
Embarcadero murder suspect caught on BART without ticket
A police SUV with flashing lights blocks a street, alongside yellow caution tape. Nearby are parked cars, residential houses, and a few bags on the sidewalk.
SFPD arrests man in shooting of pregnant woman
A street scene shows three police officers standing near a white tent, with yellow caution tape cordoning off the area. There are trees and a building in the background.
Embarcadero stabbing: Cops hunt killer carrying briefcase

The Bayview homicide took place hours later, around 10:40 p.m. on Gould Street.

When officers showed up to the scene, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to SFPD. Despite trying to resuscitate the victim, he was pronounced dead on the spot, officials said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact inspectors at (415) 575-4444 or by text by sending a message that starts with “SFPD” to TIP411.

The Friday killings bring the number of homicides in San Francisco to 34 so far this year.

Filed Under

CrimeNewsPolice