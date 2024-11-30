After two homicides in one day, SF police have yet to find the suspects

The first Black Friday homicide happened just before 6:30 a.m. at Mission and Sycamore streets, according to SFPD. The victim died a short time later at a local hospital.

As of Saturday evening, police had yet to make any arrests in either killing.

San Francisco saw two homicides in the span of a day, including a stabbing in the Mission early Friday and a shooting in the Bayview later that night.

The Bayview homicide took place hours later, around 10:40 p.m. on Gould Street.

When officers showed up to the scene, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to SFPD. Despite trying to resuscitate the victim, he was pronounced dead on the spot, officials said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact inspectors at (415) 575-4444 or by text by sending a message that starts with “SFPD” to TIP411.