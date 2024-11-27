A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with last week’s shooting of a pregnant woman inside her home, police announced Wednesday.
Khiri Roberson was taken into custody Thursday in Daly City and booked into San Francisco County Jail on two counts of attempted homicide and negligent firearm discharge.
The shooting occurred Nov. 19 around 2:13 p.m. on Hollister Avenue between Ingalls and Jennings streets, according to investigators from the San Francisco Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a pregnant woman with gunshot wounds. She was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The victim was inside her residence with her daughter and others when the shooting occurred, police said. The suspect fled before officers arrived.
The woman was 28 weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting, which occurred over a domestic dispute, according to a police source. The woman and the fetus were in stable condition after the shooting, and the bullets will be removed after the birth.
Neighbors reported seeing a pregnant woman sitting on the steps of a home holding a rag to her stomach around the time the shooting was reported.
Investigators from the SFPD’s Community Violence Reduction Team located Roberson two days after the shooting near South Mayfair Avenue and Park Plaza Drive in Daly City.
During a search of Roberson’s Daly City residence on South Mayfair Avenue between Forest Grove Drive and Park Plaza Drive, officers seized a firearm as evidence.
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”