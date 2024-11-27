The shooting occurred Nov. 19 around 2:13 p.m. on Hollister Avenue between Ingalls and Jennings streets, according to investigators from the San Francisco Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a pregnant woman with gunshot wounds. She was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Khiri Roberson was taken into custody Thursday in Daly City and booked into San Francisco County Jail on two counts of attempted homicide and negligent firearm discharge.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with last week’s shooting of a pregnant woman inside her home, police announced Wednesday.

The victim was inside her residence with her daughter and others when the shooting occurred, police said. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

The woman was 28 weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting, which occurred over a domestic dispute, according to a police source. The woman and the fetus were in stable condition after the shooting, and the bullets will be removed after the birth.

Neighbors reported seeing a pregnant woman sitting on the steps of a home holding a rag to her stomach around the time the shooting was reported.