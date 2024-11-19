A pregnant woman was shot in the stomach Tuesday in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, a Fire Department spokesperson said.
Paramedics responded to a home at 1138 Hollister Ave. at 2:15 p.m. to treat the woman. Her condition is not known.
The woman exited the home to meet Fire Department medics when they arrived and was transported to a hospital, according to a spokesperson.
The victim, who is 28 weeks pregnant, was shot twice in the stomach over a domestic dispute, according to a source at the San Francisco Police Department. The woman is in stable condition, and the bullets will be removed after she delivers the baby, the source said.
A photo taken by a neighbor shows at least two bullet holes in a front window of the home the woman was in.
Tweety Doe, 25, said she heard what sounded like two gunshots, then looked out her window at 2:18 p.m. and saw a pregnant woman sitting on the steps of the home.
“There was a pregnant person holding a rag up to her stomach, and there was an ambulance and police,” Doe said. “She was sitting at the bottom of the stairs.”
Doe said she saw six police cars, two fire engines, and an ambulance. By the time she left her home at 2:45 p.m., police were blocking off Hollister Avenue, she said.
Another neighbor, Jocelyn Munoz, said she saw police placing what appeared to be evidence markers on the street.
“They were setting up cones, probably to mark where the casings were,” Munoz said.
Police confirmed the shooting in a statement and said they were looking for a suspect.
This is a developing story.