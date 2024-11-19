Sunday snatcher: Brazen Bean Bag Cafe laptop theft caught on camera

“I’ve come here many times. I was really just in the zone of working. All of a sudden, what felt like a dream, someone ripped the computer from my hands,” said Michael, 25, who requested his last name be omitted due to fear of retribution. “In an adrenaline moment that was not smart, I jumped after him. I tackled him and I had him, but his accomplice tried to pepper-spray me.”

The incident occurred around 1:31 p.m. at Bean Bag Cafe on the corner of Hayes Street in NoPa, when a masked suspect snatched a laptop from a customer who was sitting outside.

A robbery Sunday afternoon at a popular Divisadero Street cafe involved suspects who escaped with a laptop after threatening the victim with pepper spray, police said.

Michael said the spray failed to discharge when the female accomplice attempted to use it.

“They actually managed to press the button, but it did not go off,” he said.

Michael released the male suspect from a headlock and pursued them both west toward Broderick Street.

“When I got up to that car, there were two men in the front seat, one of which had a gun, at which point I turned away,” said Michael, who works in sales for a software startup.

The other suspects got in the car, and it left, he said.

Michael considered not bothering to file a police report but credited “a nice couple” who took care of his bag when he ran off for changing his mind.

“They were a massive help, the good Samaritans that were watching,” Michael said. “That helped me deal with the situation. I wouldn’t have been able to do it alone.”