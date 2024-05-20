Robbery suspects thought they’d escaped cops. Then they hit a Waymo

A robotaxi appears to have been in the right place at the right time at around 2 a.m. Monday morning, when robbery suspects crashed a stolen vehicle into a Waymo, foiling their escape, police said.



Cops were patrolling near United Nations Plaza when a robbery victim contacted them to say while he was standing next to his car at the corner of Eighth and Folsom streets, he was assaulted and robbed of his cash and car keys by a man and a woman as the victim stood next to his vehicle.