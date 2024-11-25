Embarcadero murder suspect caught on BART without ticket

A man who was detained by the BART Police Department for riding a train without paying was jailed Sunday after being arrested as a suspect in a fatal stabbing earlier this month at the Embarcadero.

Johnathon Wright, 36, was not in possession of valid fare when he was taken into custody at 12:54 a.m. Sunday at the Bay Fair station in San Leandro, BART spokesperson Alicia Trost told The Standard by email Monday.

In video posted to X by a KTVU reporter, BART officers can be seen aboard a train detaining Wright, who demands to know why he is being stopped before complaining about his hands being cuffed.

The San Francisco Police Department confirmed Monday that Wright is a suspect in the Nov. 13 stabbing outside the Embarcadero station. The SFPD said its officers met with BART Police and took custody of Wright on Sunday at 3 a.m. at San Francisco General Hospital. He was then transported to a county jail. It is not known why he was at the hospital.