Embarcadero stabbing: Cops hunt killer carrying briefcase

Police are searching for a homicide suspect after a stabbing Wednesday morning outside the Embarcadero BART station.
Officers responded to Market and Main streets — just steps from the station — at approximately 5:49 a.m. after receiving reports of a person bleeding, the San Francisco Police Department told The Standard.
Officers found an injured male. Despite lifesaving efforts by emergency responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
BART Police scanner audio reviewed by The Standard says cops are searching for a tall Black male carrying a briefcase.
Surveillance footage shared with The Standard shows a man collapse in the street.
Daniel Lurie, the city’s mayor-elect, said he was “deeply saddened to hear of yet another violent death in our city” in a post on X
“Every resident and visitor deserves to feel safe, whether they are riding transit or walking our streets,” Lurie said. “Public safety is my top priority as we work to build a thriving San Francisco.”
The Embarcadero BART station was closed for around 30 minutes while officers searched for the suspect. The transit system said that trains were running behind schedule because of the disruption. Muni train service was also delayed due to the investigation. A block of Market Street was closed to traffic.
The attack, in the heart of San Francisco’s Financial District, stunned workers commuting to their offices.
“I’ve seen cops before handling stuff on the streets from time to time, but nothing like this,” Josh Gunter said after emerging from the train station. “At first, I thought it was a traffic incident, which is common. But this is very uncommon.”
“I wouldn’t expect it in the middle of Market Street, right out here,” said David Le, as he held his bicycle by the handlebars and stood along the police tape.
The SFPD Homicide Detail is leading the investigation.