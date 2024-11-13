Embarcadero stabbing: Cops hunt killer carrying briefcase

BART Police scanner audio reviewed by The Standard says cops are searching for a tall Black male carrying a briefcase.

Officers found an injured male. Despite lifesaving efforts by emergency responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers responded to Market and Main streets — just steps from the station — at approximately 5:49 a.m. after receiving reports of a person bleeding, the San Francisco Police Department told The Standard.

Police are searching for a homicide suspect after a stabbing Wednesday morning outside the Embarcadero BART station.

Daniel Lurie, the city’s mayor-elect, said he was “deeply saddened to hear of yet another violent death in our city” in a post on X

“Every resident and visitor deserves to feel safe, whether they are riding transit or walking our streets,” Lurie said. “Public safety is my top priority as we work to build a thriving San Francisco.”