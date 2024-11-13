Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

Embarcadero stabbing: Cops hunt killer carrying briefcase

A street scene shows three police officers standing near a white tent, with yellow caution tape cordoning off the area. There are trees and a building in the background.
Police investigate a deadly stabbing Wednesday near the Embarcadero BART station. | Source: George Kelly/The Standard
By George Kelly

Police are searching for a homicide suspect after a stabbing Wednesday morning outside the Embarcadero BART station.

Officers responded to Market and Main streets — just steps from the station — at approximately 5:49 a.m. after receiving reports of a person bleeding, the San Francisco Police Department told The Standard.

Officers found an injured male. Despite lifesaving efforts by emergency responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

BART Police scanner audio reviewed by The Standard says cops are searching for a tall Black male carrying a briefcase.

Surveillance footage shared with The Standard shows a man collapse in the street.

The victim collapsed on Market Street on Wednesday morning. | Source: Courtesy

Daniel Lurie, the city’s mayor-elect, said he was “deeply saddened to hear of yet another violent death in our city” in a post on X

“Every resident and visitor deserves to feel safe, whether they are riding transit or walking our streets,” Lurie said. “Public safety is my top priority as we work to build a thriving San Francisco.”

The Embarcadero BART station was closed for around 30 minutes while officers searched for the suspect. The transit system said that trains were running behind schedule because of the disruption. Muni train service was also delayed due to the investigation. A block of Market Street was closed to traffic.

The image shows a city street with several tall skyscrapers. There are vehicles, a person directing traffic, and overhead power lines crossing the scene.
A block of Market Street was closed to traffic after the attack. | Source: George Kelly/The Standard

The attack, in the heart of San Francisco’s Financial District, stunned workers commuting to their offices.

“I’ve seen cops before handling stuff on the streets from time to time, but nothing like this,” Josh Gunter said after emerging from the train station. “At first, I thought it was a traffic incident, which is common. But this is very uncommon.” 

“I wouldn’t expect it in the middle of Market Street, right out here,” said David Le, as he held his bicycle by the handlebars and stood along the police tape.

The SFPD Homicide Detail is leading the investigation.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

CrimeDowntownEmbarcaderoHomicideNewsStabbings