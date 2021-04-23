Introducing Here/Hear, an audio retrospective on the pandemic

Transcript: A person who really got me through the pandemic was my mom. Which is a funny thing to say for a 30-year-old woman, but we went through a lot in 2020. I was living with her at the time because she had broken her ankle and so we were living together in the same household. And then the pandemic struck, and we were there together for, like, nine more months. And also at the time, I was working for a very small newspaper and we got even smaller—everyone was laid off except me. So I had this crazy job working all sorts of crazy hours to get this newspaper out every week and to serve a community of people and I couldn’t have done it without my mom. You know, it was funny because at the start of the pandemic I moved in to help take care of her—and I did—but really she took care of me just as much, if not more. So I’m really thankful to her for being there for me and helping me through that really crazy, difficult time in my career. Fortunately, I’ve moved onto greener pastures, but I’ll never forget that time with my mom when she was there for me. More than a mom. Just, you know, everything. So, thank you mom. I guess you’re never too old to say that.