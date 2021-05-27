Meet San Francisco’s 14-year-old wild yeast wrangler

“To be able to turn off the computer, walk to my baking table and start mixing some bread... I could be listening to music, or I could just be talking to my dad. It's a very relaxing thing to do,” says Gee.

Remote learning can be difficult, says Gee, and having an activity that gets him away from his laptop and working with his hands is important.

Gee, a Lowell High School freshman, has been baking bread since he was 10 years old . But he only began selling it—for $7 a loaf to his Richmond District community—when the pandemic hit, and he started his first year of high school from behind a computer screen.

It’s hard to pronounce, but it’s the special bacteria that 14-year-old Christopher Gee says gives his freshly baked sourdough bread its distinctive taste.

The young wild yeast wrangler, who bakes around a dozen sourdough loaves each week, advertises his business on Nextdoor and through word of mouth. Customers can either pick up their loaves at Gee's home address, or Gee and his father will deliver by car within the Richmond District.

Watching his customers' reactions to still-warm bread doesn't get old, says Gee.

“My English teacher was actually talking about how we all need something to be happy about these days, especially with the pandemic going on. So by making someone happy—making at least one of their meals in the day a little bit better—it's a good feeling,” he says.

Gee first got interested in sourdough bread when his cousin came to visit from Canada in 2017. She brought some sourdough starter with her. Soon, Gee was baking up a storm—though his early attempts often ended up soggy and burnt.