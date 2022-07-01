Drive up the hills of Marin County,overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay. You can find many turnouts to watch the firework show from here, if you park down at the bottom lot and walk up to the viewpoint. The Kirby Cove trail is not too far from the viewpoint, taking you to a secluded beach — although you may want to be careful walking through in the dark. (It may be useful to bring a flashlight.) The Point Bonita Lighthouse can also be reached via the headlands, and while the L:ighthouse may be closed on the Fourth the trail overlooking the Bay will be open.